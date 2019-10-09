Team NuVision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Was Recognized As America’s Best By REAL TRENDS

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team NuVision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was honored as America’s Best by Real Trends. The real estate company has been recognized as the top-ranked team among the 1.4 million realtors in the country. They are #3 ranked team when it comes to transaction sides, and #14 ranked team in sales volume in California.

The said award is another achievement for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. It just proves that the community trusts the service of a reliable real estate company. The prestigious award is carefully chosen among 1.4 million agents or real estate teams in the United States of America.

America’s Best award is spearheaded by Steve Murray, the president of Real Trends, Inc. and Tom Ferry, the CEO and Founder. The award highlights the professionalism, dedication as well as hard work of the team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Inc. It recognizes their consistent support for home buyers and sellers in the real estate industry.

According to REAL Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best, they are congratulating Team NuVision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty for the success that they have achieved. They also wish success for Rudy Lira Kusuma and the team. With the awards that they get, the real estate team is more inspired and dedicated to improving their services. They want to keep good relationships with their clients, so they implement the most holistic and professional approach to doing their job.

The REAL Trends award is popular and respected in the real estate industry. With this, Team NuVision of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is truly honored to receive such award. They guarantee their clients to receive continuous excellent customer support from their professional team.

With their wide years of operation in the real estate business, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty already know the exact needs of their clients. They always work hard and eager on their service to meet the needs and expectations of their valuable clients. Their customers are like family to them, so they check every step of their service to make it perfect.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a trusted real estate companies in the United States of America. With their expertise in the industry, they already gained several recognitions and awards. Their hard work to provide excellent service to their clients helps them to win the trust and support of their hundred thousand clients.

They take confidence in their work quality, so they continue to develop essential strategies to enhance their services. They always want to reach the satisfaction of their customers because their success is also the success of their team.

###

For more details about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their services, contact them at 626-789-0159 or email them at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





