Aimco Receives Association of Talent Development BEST Award

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fervent focus on driving innovation and change through learning and development has earned Aimco its second consecutive BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD). Aimco is the only real estate company to receive the award which was presented on October 3 in Washington, DC.

Established in 2003, the BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success as a result of talent development.

“Winning this award is a validation of our efforts to not only attract great talent, but to retain it through a dynamic learning and organizational development program,” said Aimco Senior Vice President of Human Resources Jennifer Johnson.

Highlights of Aimco’s talent development opportunities include Leading For Impact, a culture-oriented virtual leadership program, the Aimco 360 Leadership assessment, a culture-based feedback tool for leaders, and Aimco Performance Learning System (APLS), the company’s online learning platform.

###

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 128 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

Attachment

Jamie Alvarez Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) 3036914494 jamie.alvarez@aimco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.