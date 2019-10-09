Piedmont Office Realty Trust to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. An audio webcast and a conference call are scheduled for Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time. During the audio webcast and conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Conference Call via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Conference Call Telephonically:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: (844) 602-0380

International: (862) 298-0970

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 54355

The playback can be accessed through November 14, 2019 at 11am ET.

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within eight major Eastern U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 18 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com



