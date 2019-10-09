Dymax Oligomers & Coatings to Showcase at RadTech Europe 2019 Conference

New White Paper to be Presented at the Show

/EIN News/ -- TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Oligomers and Coatings will showcase a line of specialty oligomers for energy-curing applications during the RadTech Europe Exhibition , at stand 13 at the Westin Grand Munich Hotel, from October 15-16, 2019. Among the products being exhibited are its line of oligomers for 3D printing inks and LED nail gel coatings .



In addition, on Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30 a.m., David Robitaille will present how the “Effect of Newly Developed (Meth)acrylate Resins on Impact Strength in 3D Printing” works. This paper discusses the results of the addition of impact-resistant materials to hard resins and how these properties will combine to create similar mechanical properties to that of thermoplastic materials such as polycarbonate or ABS.

About Dymax Corporation

Dymax Corporation develops innovative oligomer, adhesive, coating, dispensing, and rapid cure systems for applications in a wide range of markets. The company’s products are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce costs. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information, visit www.dymax.com or contact us at info@dymax.com or 860-482-1010.

Contact: Beth Schivley Global Director Marketing Communications Dymax Corporation bschivley@dymax.com



