Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2019 financial results on November 5, 2019 after the market closes.



In connection with the earnings release, Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 3998143. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 through Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 3998143. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy, Inc. to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services (including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal) to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@rattlermidstream.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.