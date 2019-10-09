Associa Association Services of Florida Selected to Manage Doral Isles Community Association

/EIN News/ -- Doral, FL, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Association Services of Florida continues to add to their growing client list with the addition of Doral Isles Community Association.

Doral Isles Community Association is a gated community comprised of 1721 single-family homes nestled in beautiful Miami-Dade County. The community offers residents a variety of amenities including 24-hour security, Olympic-size lap pool, recreational pool, gym, yoga room, full-service restaurant, soccer fields, playground, tennis courts and lakes with beach access.

“Associa Association Services of Florida has been focusing on expanding our client reach to include new communities and residents,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Association Services of Florida president. “Our team looks forward to working with the Doral Isles board of directors and help them achieve their community’s vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

