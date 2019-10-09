Konica Minolta Shares New Workplace of the Future Strategies at Dealer Summit

Arming Channel Partners with Resources to Help Customers Embrace Technology and the Connected Workplace

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its Dealer Summit today in Carlsbad, California, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced its newest strategic initiatives to support the workplace of the future. The event theme, “Igniting Connectivity,” represents advancements within Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division, All Covered that will bring the latest technology to its channels. The company essentially combines its comprehensive IT services, office solutions portfolio and consulting services to create its connected workplace platform, a digital-focused workplace of the future.

Earlier this year, at its annual Dealer Conference in March, Konica Minolta clearly defined its commitment to help dealers serve their existing customers and win new business by supporting them to rethink today’s workplace and redefine the way organizations work. This smaller, more focused summit takes a deeper dive into new technologies and how dealers can help customers with solutions for efficiently managing business processes and supporting their digital transformation.

During the interactive general session, which included a dealer success panel, Rick Taylor, Konica Minolta’s President and CEO, stressed the importance of strategic technology partnerships to support the connected workplace. “Our acceleration plan to empower SMBs with the latest technologies is key for Konica Minolta and our partners as we look to the workplace of the future to enable our continued success,” said Taylor.

Konica Minolta is looking to new partnerships to bring more value to its offerings by facilitating direct access to some of the world’s largest technology providers. The company proudly announced a new strategic alliance with Dropbox Business for collaboration, a partnership that will take Konica Minolta and its customers to the next level of connected workplace solutions.

“Konica Minolta’s goal is to partner with the best in breed in every category of technology,” said Mark Simons, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, Konica Minolta. “In doing so, we are striving to provide opportunities for our dealers to align with leading companies in all areas that support SMBs and the workplace of the future.”

The Dealer Summit will also feature a number of educational sessions, to be hosted on October 10, focused on new technologies, the connected workplace, production printing, labeling opportunities and industrial print and wide format. An “IT Speed Consulting” session will offer insights on security, cloud services, managed voice and managed IT. The following morning, members of Konica Minolta’s All Covered team will discuss strategy and implementation of Forza, the company’s Enterprise Resource Planning system, a key technology for digital transformation.

