By Popular Demand: Bilingual Picture Book that Explores Animal World Released in New Stroller Bag Size

Educational children’s book promotes family attachment and jumpstarts English and Spanish language development

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platypus Media is thrilled to announce the release of a new edition of their beautiful bilingual (English/Spanish) children’s book, Cuddled and Carried / Consentido y cargado . This new “stroller bag” edition of the popular book––perfect for reading on the go––contains engaging new back matter in an adorable grab-and-read size.The title was originally released in June 2018 in a larger “story time” size (8.5”x11”) in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats. The original book is perfect for group reading and classroom use, but customers also wanted a more portable size. This new release, in a convenient 6”x 8” paperback edition, also contains new educational content on animal classification as well as mammalian caretaking strategies in the natural world.Through gorgeous art, this book introduces young children to exciting mammals from all over the world. It celebrates the cherished bond between mother and child across the mammal class. With simple text and captivating illustrations, children begin to see the differences and similarities between themselves and animals who share the Earth with us.The warm paintings and lyrical text resonate with babies as well as older children. “This book has made quite the impression with the children in our program. It has risen to become the single most popular book for our first graders, and the fourth most popular book overall,” says Bonnie Lurie, head of book selection at Kids Read Now, a literacy program in Troy, Ohio serving over 35,000 children across eight states. “We love the fact that it is bilingual. It helps our English Language Learners work toward proficiency, while introducing our English speaking children to the concept of bilingualism.”In addition to literacy programs, healthcare and parenting groups are also using this book in their family support programs. “We love giving this title to the families we serve. When parents read it with their children, it not only gives them a chance to enjoy a special time together, but it also helps model attachment for the parents while promoting curiosity for the child,” explains Tangela Johnson, a Healthy Start Program Assistant in Tulsa, OK.The New Mexico Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program is also using the book in their family support programs. “We fell in love with this book as soon as we saw it,” explains Sharon Giles-Pullen, Breastfeeding Promotion Manager. “The art captures everyone’s attention and the message of nurturing is powerful. We were happy to order several thousand of these to support our work with new parents.”The accompanying Teacher’s Guide is an excellent resource for educators as well as parents. Available for free download at PlatypusMedia.com, it includes additional content, vocabulary, and hands-on activities that help children develop cognitive skills and improve literacy.“I’m so glad to see this book getting recognition. I wanted to show children that animal families are not so different from human ones,” explains Michels, who is also the author of If My Mom Were A Platypus: Mammal Babies and Their Mothers . “I want children to think about how each species matures, survives, and what their communities look like—whether pride, flock, or family. Showing children this type of attachment in the natural world fosters empathy, kindness, and compassion.”Dia L. Michels is an internationally published, award-winning science writer who is committed to promoting attachment parenting. She has authored or edited over a dozen books for both children and adults. She can be reached at Dia@PlatypusMedia.com.Mike Speiser’s beautiful images of mother and baby animals have appeared on the cover of National Geographic’s Wild Animal Baby magazine. His work can be seen at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, WI. He can be reached at Mike@PlatypusMedia.com.Platypus Media is an independent press that creates products with a broad appeal to diverse families who believe in the importance of close family relationships for the full and healthy development of children. The publisher is committed to the promotion and protection of breastfeeding, and donates a percentage of profits to groups that work in this field.Platypus Media products are available for direct purchase. They are distributed to the trade by National Book Network. Library-bound editions are available from Children’s Plus. Review copies available upon request. Sample pages, cover scans, and Teacher’s Guide at PlatypusMedia.com.Cuddled and Carried / Consentido y cargado - Stroller Bag EditionPlatypus Media • October 2019Written by Dia L. Michels • Illustrated by Mike SpeiserBilingual English/Spanish • Ages 0-4 • 6 x 8” • 32 pagesPaperback ($8.95) ISBN 13: 978-1-930775-65-7eBook ($7.99) ISBN 13: 978-1-930775-66-4



