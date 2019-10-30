Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer, Explains the Truth of Mercury Retrograde Phobia

Magi Helena, Acclaimed Astrologer

Mercury goes retrograde Oct. 31. Does Mercury retrograde really turn things upside down? Maybe yes, maybe no.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercury goes retrograde Oct. 31. Does Mercury retrograde really turn things upside down? Maybe yes, maybe no.

While social media is full of people who are positive that the computer glitches and miscommunications they experience during Mercury retrograde are caused by Mercury retrograde, what if they’re not? Technically, Jupiter is retrograde about 3 months a year, Neptune about 5 months a year, and so on. However, nobody seems to panic during other planetary retrogrades. In fact, there is almost never one single day when one of the closest planets to Earth is NOT retrograde.

“Both western astrology tradition and Science-Based Astrology research agree that Mercury rules thinking, quick wits, self-expression and communications of all kinds including acting and co-rulership of singing, and travel,” explains Magi Helena, acclaimed astrologer. “If Mercury retrograde caused problems with these areas, we would expect to see that people, companies, and products which were ‘born’ during Mercury retrograde would have Mercury ‘problems’. However, it’s actually the opposite!”

Celebrities ‘born’ during Mercury retrograde include: Adam Levine, Anna Kendrick, Ben Affleck, Ben Stiller, George Lucas, Hugh Jackman, Jeff Bezos, Julia Roberts, Justin Bieber, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Sir Paul McCartney, Tina Fey. Mercury retrograde companies include Facebook, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, PayPal, Twitter, UPS, and Verizon.

“All these people and companies are especially talented and successful in Mercury-ruled fields and all have Mercury retrograde. So how could Mercury retrograde really be a kiss of death in these areas of life?” asks Magi Helena. “Mercury retrograde has never been proven to be detrimental. In actual fact, statistical research has proven conclusively that planets in retrograde can actually be MORE powerful and helpful in charts than direct planets. Not always, but most of the time.”

According to Magi Helena, if someone really wants to use the power of the stars to achieve love and success and avoid heartbreak and failure, they will also need to use their own personal cycles to discover when their best windows of opportunity will open, and when challenges and obstacles are more likely. (https://magihelena.com/personal-astrology-calendars/)

If someone is curious to see if Mercury retrograde really causes day-to-day frustrations and problems, they should keep track over a period of time of glitches and miscommunications during Mercury retrograde vs. Mercury direct. Doing so for a year or more will give an accurate sampling. They’ll be more likely to find a higher correlation between day-to-day problems and Universal Worst Days found here, (https://magihelena.com/magi-best-worst-days/) than they are to find correlations between problems and Mercury retrograde.

“In Science-Based Astrology we use 6 dimensions of calculation,” concludes Magi Helena. “In the 3 Geocentric dimensions, retrogrades occur. In the 3 Heliocentric dimensions, there are no retrogrades. For accurate answers, we use 20 – 30 or more planets, asteroids and midpoints in all 6 dimensions. A particular planet in retrograde seems far less important seen against this enormous backdrop. The Universal quality of a day, your personal progressions and transits, and careful selection of crucial natalization dates are FAR more important than unsubstantiated retrograde-phobia.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.