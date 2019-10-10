Attorney Katherine D. Bishop Joins Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC

JOHNSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) announces that Katherine D. Bishop has joined the firm as Associate. Attorney Bishop focuses her practice on providing legal support across the firm’s practice areas, including as a member of the Litigation Team, and will provide assistance in all stages of litigation and motion practice.Prior to joining PLDO, she served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the Honorable Associate Justice Richard A. Licht of the Rhode Island Superior Court. While in law school, she was a Judicial Intern for the Honorable Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell of the Rhode Island Supreme Court and for the Honorable Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island. She also worked as a Research Assistant for a Roger Williams law professor and as a Law Clerk in the Office of Corporate Counsel for IDC, Inc. – The Newport Experience.Attorney Bishop earned her J.D. from Roger Williams School of Law, magna cum laude. She was the Editor-in-Chief of the Roger Williams University Law Review and CALI Award winner in Criminal Law, Contracts II, Legal Practice II, and SEM: Senior Abuse, Neglect, and Injuries. She received her B.A. in Political Science from the University of Vermont, and is licensed to practice law in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.To contact Attorney Bishop, please call 401-824-5100 or email kbishop@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



