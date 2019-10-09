Resort Transfers Terminates agreement with Reed Hein / Timeshare Exit Team

Cites contract / ongoing legal woes

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, USA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resort Transfers International , LLC, Resort Holdings International, LLC,Effective immediately, Resort Transfers International, LLC. will be terminating its agreement with Reed Hein Associates a/k/a Timeshare Exit Team to transfer timeshare properties, clubs, RTUs, etc. Resort Transfers owner John Sadowski stated "At no time have we engaged in or provided “mortgage breaks”, “mortgage cancellations” etc. with Reed Hein / TET. At the inception of our agreement in 2018, we were assured by their representatives that they would conclude their mortgage cancellation business no later than August 2018. This date was moved to September and then October. Ultimately, they chose to maintain that business model and continue litigation with multiple developers. Since that time, they have been legally engaged by additional developers, have lost their BBB rating and had a BBB alert issued, and are currently being investigated regarding multiple statute violations by a certain Attorney General. Due to these reasons, and other issues regarding our agreement, Resort Transfers International will no longer be conducting any form of business with Timeshare Exit Team, Reed Hein Associates or any of their affiliated businesses. While we will continue to fulfill any owners who are currently in our pipeline, we will refuse and decline any additional business submitted to us by Reed Hein Associates / Timeshare Exit Team going forward." Resort Transfers International is accredited by the BBB, has maintained an A+ rating, has 0 unresolved complaints, is overseen by a licensed real estate broker and has all title work completed by another A+ rated company, Sterling Title Partners of Boca Raton, FL. Pricing for transfers can be found at www.rti.direct . For any questions related to this announcement, Resort Transfers International can be reached at 855-856-8577.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.