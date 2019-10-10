Summerlin Hospital Medical Center First Hospital in Nevada to Add HIFU Technology with Vituro Health

Vituro Health and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, are teaming up to provide High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) technology for prostate cancer patients. Summerlin is the first hospital in the state of Nevada to provide this re

The partnership will provide HIFU technology for prostate cancer patients. Summerlin is the first hospital in the state of Nevada to provide this treatment.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vituro Health and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, are teaming up to provide High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound ( HIFU ) technology for prostate cancer patients. Summerlin is the first hospital in the state of Nevada to provide this revolutionary treatment for those with prostate cancer.HIFU is a minimally invasive procedure that offers reduced side effects compared to traditional cancer treatments and aims to help maintain quality of life for patients after treatment. Vituro Health arms partner physicians with HIFU technology and other patient-centric, concierge services to elevate the standard of care and patient experiences.“We are proud to partner with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center to continue their mission of providing exceptional quality patient care,” says Vituro Health CEO Clete Walker. “With the addition of HIFU, Summerlin will be adding the latest innovative technology to their extensive specialty services for their patients.”Dr. Sheldon Freedman and Dr. Michael Verni have been providing HIFU with Vituro Health in the Las Vegas area and have been pioneers for HIFU treatment even before its FDA clearance in 2015. The two will now work with Summerlin Hospital to provide this quality prostate cancer treatment in a hospital setting.“Prostate cancer like any other cancer is a life changing diagnosis,” said Dr. Michael Verni. “To be able to provide curative treatment without radically altering a patient’s and his family’s quality of life is a very gratifying and game-changing experience.”“About one of every nine men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, and it’s the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States*,” said Rob Freymuller, CEO/Managing Director of Summerlin Hospital. “Because cancer impacts so many southern Nevada residents, it’s one of our most important service lines we provide, and it’s vital that we have the medical expertise, technology, equipment, employee training and patient and family education to help our patients through a prostate cancer diagnosis, especially since it has a high survival rate when diagnosed and treated early.”About Summerlin HospitalSummerlin Hospital is a member of The Valley Health System, a network of six acute care hospitals that provide care for patients throughout Southern Nevada and nearby communities. Located in the master-planned community of Summerlin, the 485-bed hospital offers emergency care, advanced cardiovascular care, women’s health, comprehensive maternity services, a level III neonatal intensive care unit, a children’s medical center, oncology care for adults and children, and specialty programs in stroke, chest pain, acute inpatient rehabilitation, advanced wound care and hyperbaric medicine, cardiac rehabilitation, and outpatient therapy services for adults and children. For more information, visit www.summerlinhospital.com About Vituro HealthVituro Health is headquartered in Birmingham, AL, providing concierge services and new technology in partnership with leading urology physicians throughout the United States who are carefully selected based on their depth of experience, expertise, and dedication to achieving the highest levels of patient outcomes.###For more information, visit www.viturohealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.