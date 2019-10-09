Hitachi Vantara Joins Strategic Alliance with Disney Parks, Helping Usher in the Next Generation of Ride and Show Analytics

Hitachi Becomes the Official Ride and Show Analytics Provider of the Walt Disney World® Resort and the Disneyland® Resort, Enhancing Guest Experience with Data-driven Operational Intelligence Delivered by Lumada Data Management and Industrial Internet of Things Technologies

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at NEXT 2019 , Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), announced a new strategic alliance with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products to help advance Disney’s industry-leading theme park innovations.



Hitachi Vantara is now the Official Ride and Show Analytics Provider of the Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida and the Disneyland® Resort in California to help create intelligent, data-driven solutions that will enhance the operational efficiency of shows and attractions. The teams are deploying industrial internet-of-things technologies (IIoT) that build on Disney’s legacy of bringing immersive storytelling experiences to life through the magic of technology.

The solutions use DataOps , a methodology for collaborative data management that helps organizations use data and analytics to derive real-time insights to transform their operations. Additionally, Hitachi’s Lumada data management, analytics and IoT software collects and analyzes data to provide real-time insights into park operations. The solutions include predictive capabilities and digital twins, virtual software models that represent physical objects and help organizations understand and optimize performance.

“Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have delighted their guests with one-of-a-kind experiences for decades,” said Brian Householder, chief executive officer, Hitachi Vantara. “We are thrilled to work with Disney to provide intelligent, data-driven solutions that allow Disney to continue its legacy of delivering immersive experiences with increased operational efficiency.”

The combination of Disney’s innovative entertainment experiences and Hitachi’s data-driven solutions will allow more guests than ever to make magical memories. Intertwining storytelling and technologies, Disney and Hitachi have already deployed a suite of solutions across multiple attractions at Walt Disney World Resort, including Toy Story Land attractions Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, and Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

“From the very beginning, Disney Parks have been an example of how innovation and incredible stories and characters can come together to create something truly special. Working with Hitachi Vantara and its portfolio of data-driven technologies, we can continue to take our guests on unbelievable adventures delivering consistently outstanding experiences for every guest, every time,” said Trevor Larsen, Executive Vice President, Facilities & Operations Services, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

About Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime. When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 60 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 52 resorts in the United States, Europe, and Asia with approximately 160,000 cast members; a top-rated cruise line with four ships and plans for three more to be completed in 2021, 2022, and 2023; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai‘i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney’s global consumer products operations include the world’s leading licensing business; one of the world’s largest children’s publishing brands; one of the world’s largest licensors of games across platforms; more than 200 Disney store locations around the world; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform. These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships, and consumer products—including books, games, and merchandise.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

