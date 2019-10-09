NAMI-NYC RAISES $800K at 2019 “SEEDS OF HOPE” GALA

Host Stacey Griffith and Performer Ryan Star contributed to evening’s festivities at event honoring Talkspace Co-Founder Roni Frank and Filmmaker Paul Dalio

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK (Wednesday, October 9, 2019) - NAMI-NYC (local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness; Matt Kudish, executive director; Nathan Romano, board president) is pleased to announce that nearly $800,000 was raised at its annual SEEDS OF HOPE gala event , held on Monday, October 7 (Capitale) to provide free, year-round services – including 30 different peer-led support groups and educational programming – to New York City families and individuals living with mental illnesses. Stacey Griffith , SoulCycle founding master instructor served as event host with musical performance by singer/songwriter Ryan Star and live auction led by famed auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla. The evening honored Talkspace co-founder Roni Frank with the Innovation award for the company’s technology advancements and online therapy platform; filmmaker and mental health advocate Paul Dalio was honored with NAMI-NYC’s Ending the Silence award for his continued efforts to change the depiction of mental illness in film and the arts.Additionally, Timothy Price, founder of the Connecticut-based “Life is Priceless Foundation” (and NAMI-NYC board member) made an initial donation of $65k to earmark funds for new and expanded suicide prevention awareness programs, suicide survivor support groups and depression and grief counseling. The foundation named NAMI-NYC as the exclusive beneficiary of its ongoing fundraising activities.2019 SEEDS OF HOPE PARTNERSThe DeMartini Family; Dextra Baldwin McGonagle Foundation; Steven & Shelley Einhorn; Stacey & Jason Helfstein.NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS OF NEW YORK CITY, INC. (NAMI-NYC)The largest NAMI affiliate in the nation, NAMI-NYC builds better lives by providing support, education and advocacy for families and individuals of all ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds who live with mental illness. Serving more than 19,000 New Yorkers annually, NAMI-NYC works collaboratively with state and national affiliates to educate the public, advocate for legislation, reduce stigma and improve the mental health system. For more information, please visit www.naminyc.org . Twitter, @NAMI_NYC; Instagram, @NAMINYC_Metro.# # #



