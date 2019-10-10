Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT)

Industry Leaders AT&T, Motorola Solutions, Pulsiam, Intrado, and Seculore Elected to iCERT Board - Caps 23% Growth Period

Every public safety technology or software provider should absolutely consider membership.” — Kim Robert Scovill

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Media Inquiries:Kim Robert Scovillexecutivedirector@theindusrycouncil.orgAT&T, Motorola Solutions, Pulsiam, Intrado, and Seculore Elected to iCERT BoardiCERT Achieves 23% GrowthOctober 9, 2019 – The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT), an organization that brings together leading companies involved in emergency communications and response technology, announced the results of its most recent Board of Directors elections. Members elected include: AT&T; Motorola Solutions; Pulsiam; Intrado, and Seculore.Since its founding in 2005, iCERT remains the exclusive provider-only trade association championing commercial response technology and software organizations, large and small. “Each iCERT Board Member offers unique technology capabilities to advance public safety,” said Kim Robert Scovill, the Industry Council’s Executive Director. “Establishing, maintaining, and growing relationships among key technology company leaders—the members of iCERT—is an important element of iCERT’s vision. We look forward to our Board’s leadership in our mission to advocate for more new public safety funding, at all levels of government, and introduction of the newest and best technologies in the public safety sector for first responders and the public.”The elections also cap a period of unprecedented growth for iCERT; 23% in less than 7 months. “iCERT is unique, and so is its value proposition,” Scovill noted, “We wouldn’t be experiencing such rapid growth unless we met the fundamental needs of the market.” “Members are often represented by senior level executives so networking members have unprecedented access to decision makers, our memberships are scaled to revenue – so affordable for all companies, our free semi-weekly newsletter has RFPs/RFI’s, and we have amazing membership and business education events. Every public safety technology or software provider should absolutely consider membership,” he added.iCERT improves the public safety ecosystem through continuous new funding advocacy, ensuring that the needs and views of commercial technology providers are recognized and accommodated by all levels of government, driving continuous technology improvements, education, and helping our members reach their organic and marketplace growth objectives.About Industry Council for Emergency Response TechnologiesThe Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the voice of commercial enterprises in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and impact of vendors in the emergency calling, communications and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org iCERT’s MissioniCERT; 1) advocates for more and new public safety funding, 2) petitions all levels of government to insure that the needs and views of commercial technology providers be recognized and accommodated, 3) helps to grow members’ organic revenue, partnerships, and total market share with exclusive and unique iCERT business-to-business internal opportunities, 4) promotes understanding and adoption of advanced technologies in all public safety sectors - NG9-1-1, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Location Technologies, Communications Networks, CAD, Cloud-Based Systems, LTE, LMR, Recording, Dispatch, and Cybersecurity (to name a few); and 5) helps ensure that issues that unfairly burden or impede the introduction of new public safety / response technologies to the marketplace are explained and accommodated before decisions are made by federal, state, and local regulators.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.