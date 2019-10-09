INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in ERI, NKTR, and GVA of Filing Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ERI, NKTR, and GVA. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Eldorado Resorts Inc (NYSE: ERI)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/06/2019-06/03/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 12, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) several of the Company’s executive officers, including Defendant Reeg, engaged in improper trading with respect to the securities of another publicly-traded company; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Eldorado’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/15/2019 - 08/08/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 18, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) that the Company did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (ii) as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (iii) clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; and (iv) as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)

CLASS PERIOD: 10/26/2018-8/1/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 15, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (ii) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (iii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (iv) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes.

