2019 South Africa Banking Industry - Total Assets of All Types of Registered Banks Stood at R5.74-Trillion in May, a Year-on-Year Increase of 11.1%

The Banking Sector: There were 42 banking institutions, excluding registered foreign bank representatives, registered with the Prudential Authority in May 2019, an increase from 36 institutions a year earlier. There are 30 foreign banks with approved representative offices in South Africa. Total assets of all types of registered banks stood at R5.74-trillion in May, a year-on-year increase of 11.1%. South Africa's banking sector is still highly concentrated with the five largest banks holding over 90% of total assets in February 2019. Capitec Bank's customer base and market capitalisation continue to grow ahead of its large competitors.



Increasing Competition: Banks are not only facing increasing pressure from Capitec as technology-based banks are entering the sector. Commercial banks are facing increasing competition from fintech companies that are taking over traditional activities like payments, lending, deposits, asset management, and even advisory services. Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank are closing down or downsizing branches to control rising operating costs and in response to customers' increasing use of online and mobile banking services. New digital banks including Discovery Bank, Bank Zero and TymeBank and mobile money apps and services provided by telecoms and retail companies will be forcing commercial banks to intensify efforts to continue modernising technology platforms.



Report Coverage: The focus of this report is the South African banking industry and includes information on other credit granting, lease financing, vehicle financing, and loyalty and reward programmes. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector including the central bank, commercial banks and new banks, regulatory developments and corporate actions. There are profiles of 92 companies. These include the major commercial banks as well as institutions such as the former South African Bank of Athens, now trading as Grobank after the acquisition by GroCapital and African Bank, which has been under Reserve Bank control after it was nearly liquidated in 2014. Profiles also include companies offering financial services such as Woolworths, Vodacom and MTN.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Description Of The Industry

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. Size Of The Industry

3.1. Central Banking

3.2. Commercial Banking

3.3. Other Credit Granting

3.4. Lease Financing



4. State Of The Industry

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. Influencing Factors

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Intervention

5.3. Financial Inclusion

5.4. Operating Expenses

5.5. Labour

5.6. Cryptocurrency

5.7. Information Technology (IT), Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Crime and Fraud

5.9. Environmental and Social Concerns



6. Competition

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT Analysis



8. Outlook



9. Industry Associations



10. References

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



Absa Bank Ltd

African Bank Ltd

African Dawn Capital Ltd

Albaraka Bank Ltd

Ariva Rentals (Pty) Ltd

Bank of China Ltd

Bank of Taiwan

Barko Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Bayport Financial Services 2010 (Pty) Ltd

BetterLife Group Ltd

Bidvest Bank Ltd

BMW Financial Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

BNP Paribas Personal Finance South Africa Ltd

BNP Paribas SA

British Airways Plc

C T International Financiers (Pty) Ltd

Canara Bank

Capital Harvest (Pty) Ltd

Capitec Bank Ltd

China Construction Bank Corporation

Citibank N.A.

Clicks Group Ltd

Comair Ltd

Deutsche Bank AG

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Diners Club (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Discovery Ltd

Discovery Vitality (Pty) Ltd

Ditsobotla Primary Savings and Credit Co-Operative Bank Ltd

Edcon Ltd

Exclusive Books Group (Pty) Ltd

FFS Finance South Africa (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Finbond Group Ltd

FirstRand Bank Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd (The)

Fundi Capital (Pty) Ltd

Gauteng Enterprise Propeller

GBS Mutual Bank

Grindrod Bank Ltd

Grobank Ltd

Habib Overseas Bank Ltd

HBZ Bank Ltd

HSBC Bank Plc

ICICI Bank Ltd

Iemas Financial Services Co-Operative Ltd

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd

Investec Bank Ltd

Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.

Kuyasa Housing Finance Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Lewis Group Ltd

Mahala Loyalty Program (Pty) Ltd

Mercantile Bank Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

MTN Group Ltd

National Youth Development Agency (The)

NBC holdings (Pty) Ltd

Nedbank Ltd

Old Mutual Finance (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Ooba (Pty) Ltd

Oranjekas Spaar en Krediet Kooperatief Beperk

OSK Kooperatiewe Bank Beperk

Phakamani Foundation

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Primedia (Pty) Ltd

Real People Home Finance (Pty) Ltd

SA Home Loans (Pty) Ltd

SA Taxi Development Finance (Pty) Ltd

Sasfin Bank Ltd

SaveAct Trust

Small Enterprise Finance Agency Ltd

Small Enterprise Foundation (The)

Societe Generale SA

South African Airways (SOC) Ltd

South African Reserve Bank

Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd (The)

Standard Chartered Plc

State Bank of India

Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (SOC) Ltd

Thuthukani Financial Services Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Toyota Financial Services (South Africa) Ltd

Transaction Capital Ltd

Tyme Bank Ltd

Ubank Ltd

Virgin Money South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Virtual Market Place (Pty) Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Ziphakamise Savings and Credit Co-operative Bank Ltd

