The Beverages Sector in Angola 2019: A Key Role in the Economy by Contributing Around 4% to GDP

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Beverages Sector in Angola 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Beverages Sector in Angola: The beverage industry plays a key role in the Angolan economy, contributing about 4% to GDP. Production meets about 90% of local demand of about 3 billion litres per year. With installed capacity at over 4.5 billion litres per annum, there is plenty of room for the sector to expand when economic conditions improve. Beer is the nation's alcoholic beverage of choice and on average each Angolan consumes about 59 litres of it a year. The country also has a well-established wine drinking culture and is one of the largest markets on the continent for wine and spirits. However, given the high levels of poverty, branded products are regarded as a luxury purchase and there is a significant informal trade in liquor and non-alcoholic beverages.



Diverse Opportunities: Players in the Angolan beverages industry range from small homebrewers to multinational companies with established distribution networks. The non-alcoholic drinks sector is considered to be less developed than the alcoholic drinks sector, as it has received relatively less investment. Wine production in Angola is still in its infancy, but there is a well-established culture of wine drinking, and Angola is the third-largest export destination for Portuguese wines.



Headwinds: The sector has been hit by the devaluation of the kwanza, which has eroded disposable income, and the shortage of foreign exchange, which has led to payment delays. It still depends on a large amount of imported raw materials, and the imposition of import quotas and raising of import tariffs will affect importers. Despite challenges, demand remains strong and the most recent production figures reflect a significant increase.



Report Coverage: This report focuses on the beverage sector in Angola with information on the size and state of the industry and the activities of major and niche players. There are profiles of 19 companies including Refriango, the soft drink market leader, Distell Angola, which has been producing JC Le Roux in Angola since 2012 and smaller companies such as Aquacita, which produces bottled water.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Country Information



3. Description Of The Industry

3.1. Industry Supply Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. Size Of The Industry



5. State Of The Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Government Interventions

6.3. Socio-Political and Socio-Economic Environment

6.4. Socio-Cultural Environment

6.5. High Input Costs

6.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Environmental Concerns

6.8. Labour

6.9. Cyclicality

6.10. Branding, Advertising and Marketing

6.11. Informal and Illegal Trade in Beverages

6.12. Health and Safety Concerns



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



Agua Mineral do Tchiowa Lda

Aquacita Lda

Distell Angola Lda

Empresa de Cervejas N'Gola S.A.

Grupo Castel Angola

Mostratus Lda

Nosso Super Gestao de Supermercados Lda

Nutre AO Lda

Pernod Ricard S.A.

Pomobel Lda

Refriango S.A.

Score Distribuicao S.A.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Sociedade de Distribuicao de Bebidas de Angola Lda

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Sumol+Compal S.A.

Teixeira Duarte S.A.

Webcor S.A.

Zahara Comercio S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byvj4x

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.