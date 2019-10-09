Cultured Meat Market To Reach USD 19.0 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Cultured Meat Market Size – USD 15.29 Million in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Cultured Meat Industry Trends – pseudo plant meats, product experimentations

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High environmental burden due to livestock farming, advancements in cellular technologies, and steady research funding for alternative meat solutions in developed nations will be key contributing factors to the gradual acceptance and expansion of the market during the period of forecast.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cultured Meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.29 Million by year 2021, and reach a value of USD 19.0 Million by year 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 4.4%. With the increase in global demand for meat, there is also a strong lookout for meat substitutes and alternative sources of protein. This can be associated with environment sustainability concerns coupled with rising focus on animal welfare and benefits offered by cultured meat. Advancements in cellular agriculture is also pushing the growth of synthetic meat forward.

The market, despite its popular appeal, is still at an early stage due to obstructions such as long approval periods, huge and recurring funding requirements, and the slow rate of usable output. New scaffold developments are expected to be of crucial use in the market.

Europe is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. This can be associated with increasing investment in the market. A number of start-ups are entering into the industry majorly due to growing awareness of animal welfare, antibiotic resistance, and the environment. Increasing regulatory support in the region is also likely to stimulate demand. For instance, the European Food Safety Authority’s regulation on novel foods, specifically includes cultured meat, and establishes a process of around 18 months in which a company has to prove that its products are safe.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Synthetic poultry is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. It has the most convenient in vitro production mechanism in comparison to its other source counterparts. This is due to its simplified cell structure that is easier to replicate in unnatural mediums.

Unmatched texture of cultured meat to the original is likely to pose as a challenge for the market. This factor will be crucial in shaping the consumer acceptance for cultured meat. Political affiliations are also expected to affect these acceptance levels.

Social and environmental sentiments are expected to be strong factors that will gradually increase the consumer acceptance for synthetic meat products, once they are offered in the market.

Artificial production of growth hormones can tackle the challenge of cost burden that restricts the growth of cellular agriculture. Using natural means for growth cost the companies extensively and such expensive products will fail in market penetration.

Burgers are expected to become a key revenue generating application for the industry, and they are expected to outgrow the demand for conventional burgers. Thus, plant-based meat will face tough competition from laboratory-produced burgers in the future.

Sausages segment shall register the highest growth under the application segmentation since texture replication is the easiest in this case, as compared to other meat products.

Pooling of resources is very important for this market because of high investments and testing costs. For example, in 2018, Japanese meat producer Toriyama Chikusan Shokuhin and San Francisco-based Just formed a partnership to developed cultured meat. The aim is to develop lab-grown wagyu products, which is a Japanese breed of beef cattle.

Europe is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Growing product safety concerns in the region is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities. Based on a survey, 65% of European consumers who are worried about biological risks such as contamination from antibiotics and zoonoses are likely to prefer cultured meat over other options. Apart from this, growing awareness towards animal welfare and rising sustainability concerns associated with meat production will also influence growth.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Cultured Meat market on the basis of source, application, and region:

Source (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Duck

Seafood

Turkey

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Hot Dogs

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

