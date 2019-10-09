CloudJumper Expands MSP Sales Organization as Windows Virtual Desktop Gains Attention in the Channel

Managed Services Experts Mike Celayeta and Jim DeFlumeri Join Cloud Computing Leader CloudJumper to focus on Better MSP Partner Outcomes with WVD

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudJumper today announced an expansion of the company’s MSP sales organization with the employment of two veteran appointees, Mike Celayeta and Jim DeFlumeri. A technology alliances expert, Mike Celayeta has joined the CloudJumper team as director of MSP programs. Jim DeFlumeri adds to the team a strong record of success and holds the title of channel sales manager. He will support MSPs in the delivery of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop as it takes center stage among IT solution providers.



Recognized for strong leadership, Mr. Celayeta has successfully supported organizations that include TeamLogicIT, CMIT, All Covered and other IT solution providers throughout his career. In his new position, he will focus on expanding the company’s presence across North America, South America, Europe and the Pac Rim. With a celebrated history at leading managed service providers in North America, DeFlumeri previously served in sales roles at OS33 and Advent Global Solutions where he was responsible for the growth of various partner programs. At CloudJumper, he will be instrumental in extending the capabilities and reach of partners worldwide.

“The global virtual desktop market is touted to touch USD $5 billion at a notable 9% CAGR over the predicted years (2016-2022)1,” stated a 2019 report by Market Research Future. “When configured properly through an expert (WVD-focused MSP), virtual desktops will be safer than utilizing traditional hardware. Its benefits include improved data integrity, effective use of resources, cost saving and the flexibility it offers users in managing and controlling desktop from a single centralized location.”

Celayeta brings more than 20 years of experience and relationships to CloudJumper, spent primarily in managerial sales roles with fast growing IT solution providers. Prior to CloudJumper, Celayeta was instrumental in growing and managing technology alliances for TeamLogicIT, an MSP franchise focused on best-in-class managed IT services. He also held the role of VP of product development where he focused on rolling out new professional and managed services. Before TeamLogicIT, he was director of product development for CMIT Solutions and in a prior position, he was a managing consultant for ERGOS. In his new role, Celayeta will strengthen CloudJumper’s global MSP partner programs, tools and offerings, as the company delivers Windows Virtual Desktop ( WVD ) to market.

Focused on the support of CloudJumper’s rapidly expanding MSP ecosystem, Jim DeFlumeri now holds the title of channel sales manager at CloudJumper. Previously at OS33, he was responsible for the success of the organization’s partner network and the expansion of its workplace platform. Before that, he was responsible for business development at Advent Global Systems, increasing revenues for custom mobile application development services and native apps for all mobile devices. In prior years, he handled business development activities for SAP, NetSuite Cloud-Based ERP services and IBM’s Information Management.

“After evaluating the industry, it is clear to me that CloudJumper is the only company with the technology, industry relationships, people and values that guarantee success,” said Celayeta. “I am energized to side with the industry innovator, CloudJumper, as the company has built the most versatile cloud enablement suite on the market.”

“CloudJumper aligns perfectly with MSPs. The company’s integration with the WVD API provides faster DaaS/WaaS implementation and simplified management for partners. I look forward to driving growth through partner adoption of WVD and CloudJumper’s turnkey managed platform,” noted DeFlumeri.

The Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a powerful technology platform for managing all layers of RDS, WaaS and VDI deployments by the company’s managed services partner ecosystem. CWMS was designed to easily provision and manage both DaaS and complete cloud workspace deployments using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. The platform aggregates all the layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to oversee, manage and control every aspect of these highly efficient IT environments.

“We welcome Mike and Jim to CloudJumper as their experience and enthusiasm will play a huge role in the company’s success,” said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. “The ability of these two professionals will help us to cultivate long term partnerships with the growing number of cloud-forward managed service providers globally.”

To learn more about CloudJumper and the company’s Workspace as a Service platform for MSPs and enterprises, please contact the company at 844.645.6789 or visit www.CloudJumper.com .

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, by other public cloud providers and most private clouds. For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

1 Market Research Future, Virtual Desktop Market 2019, April, 2019

