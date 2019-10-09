Holiday Inn Charlotte University Appoints New Director of Sales and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holiday Inn Charlotte University, an upscale and modern hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers, is excited to announce the appointment of Victoria Pindak to Director of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. Victoria has immense knowledge of the hospitality industry and is passionate about building lasting relationships with current and new clients alike.



Boasting excellent accommodations and a dedicated approach to their guests, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is one of the top-rated hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is confident Victoria will elevate the already celebrated hotel and commit to the Hotel’s innovative approach towards amenities, products and services. “Victoria has over five years of experience in the hospitality industry,” said Sean Baba, General Manager at Holiday Inn Charlotte University. “We’re thrilled someone with her passion is taking over this role.”

During college, Victoria ignited her passion for hospitality while working at the front desk of a Holiday Inn in downtown Knoxville. She graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2014 with a double major in Business Management and Marketing while also achieving a minor in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Upon graduation, she was then promoted to Office Manager within the same Holiday Inn. During her career, Victoria has been highly active within the hospitality industry. From 2015 to 2018, she catered at three different luxury Oceanfront resorts in South Florida such as the Seagate Hotel and Spa, Carillon Miami and the Atlantic Hotel and Spa. Victoria then joined the Holiday Inn Charlotte University in 2018 as a Group Sales Manager before receiving her most recent promotion to Director of Sales and Marketing.

“I am excited for this opportunity to be the Director of Sales and Marketing at Holiday Inn,” said Victoria. “I am excited to be able to be more involved in the marketing of the hotel and interact more with our corporate clients to build lasting relationships.”

The Hotel is thrilled to welcome Victoria to her new role as Director of Sales and Marketing in its dynamic and hardworking team. For more information please visit http://www.HICharlotteU.com/ or call 704-547-0999.

About the Holiday Inn Charlotte University

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is just minutes from top corporate businesses including IBM Research Park, TIAA-CREF and Wells Fargo. Stay at the Holiday Inn Charlotte University when you visit UNC Charlotte, experience a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway or shop at IKEA and the Concord Mills Mall. Just across the street from the hotel is the Shoppes at University Place, which offers a great place to eat, shop, walk and even paddle boat. Overnight packages are available to enhance your stay, visit www.HICharlotteU.com to see our current specials and promotions.

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is north of Center City and right off Interstate 85, making it convenient to the multitude of businesses and exciting attractions in the University area of Charlotte. The hotel is ideal for both corporate and leisure travelers.



Whether guests are planning a family vacation, a wedding in Charlotte or a business trip, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is the perfect venue. The new renovations ensure a pleasant and rewarding stay. Call the Sales Team to schedule a tour and start planning your next event.

ABOUT GF MANAGEMENT

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 70 hospitality assets under management, including the Holiday Inn Charlotte University, other hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities and golf courses in 22 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Sean Baba Tel: 704-547-0999 Email: Sean.Baba@hicharlotteup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.