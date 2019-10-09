Holiday Inn Charlotte University Appoints New Senior Sales Manager

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holiday Inn Charlotte University, an upscale and modern hotel ideal for business and leisure travelers, is excited to announce the appointment of Brittany Wilkins to Senior Sales Manager, effective immediately. Brittany brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the hospitality industry.



Boasting excellent accommodations and a dedicated approach to their guests, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is one of the top-rated hotels in Charlotte, North Carolina. All the same, the property is confident Brittany will elevate the already celebrated hotel and commit to the hotel’s innovative approach towards amenities, products and services. “We are delighted to welcome Brittany to our extraordinary team,” said Sean Baba, General Manager at Holiday Inn Charlotte University. “We are confident she will be both committed to our standard of excellence and successful in bringing new, innovative ideas to our hotel.”

Brittany’s professional career began at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke where she received a degree in Mass Communications with a concentration in Public Relations. Following graduation, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina to pursue her career in hospitality. In 2018, she found her passion for hospitality when she decided to join the Hilton Charlotte University Place as a Wedding Specialist. Recently, she accepted a promotion to Senior Sales Manager at the Holiday Inn Charlotte University. Brittany learned the ins and outs of the hospitality industry through her dedication and hard work.

“I am excited to continue my hospitality career with the Holiday Inn and work with a team who feels like a family,” said Brittany. “I am so thankful to be with a company who encourages personal and career growth.”

The hotel is thrilled to welcome Brittany to her new role as Senior Sales Manager in its dynamic and hardworking team. For more information please visit http://www.HICharlotteU.com/ or call 704-547-0999.

About the Holiday Inn Charlotte University

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is just minutes from top corporate businesses including IBM Research Park, TIAA-CREF and Wells Fargo. Stay at the Holiday Inn Charlotte University when you visit UNC Charlotte, experience a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway or shop at IKEA and the Concord Mills Mall. Just across the street from the hotel is the Shoppes at University Place, which offers a great place to eat, shop, walk and even paddle boat. Overnight packages are available to enhance your stay, visit www.HICharlotteU.com to see our current specials and promotions.

The Holiday Inn Charlotte University is north of Center City and right off Interstate 85, making it convenient to the multitude of businesses and exciting attractions in the University area of Charlotte. The Hotel is ideal for both corporate and leisure travelers.



Whether guests are planning a family vacation, a wedding in Charlotte or a business trip, the Holiday Inn Charlotte University is the perfect venue. The new renovations ensure a pleasant and rewarding stay. Call the Sales Team to schedule a tour and start planning your next event.

ABOUT GF MANAGEMENT

GF Management is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City Philadelphia. With more than 70 hospitality assets under management, including the Holiday Inn Charlotte University, other hotels, resorts, conference centers, catering facilities and golf courses in 22 states, GF Management specializes in third-party management, asset management and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and therein provide the strength and balance of ownership and management. The Company is currently seeking to expand its portfolio of full-service ownership and management assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information about GF Management call 215-972-2222 or visit www.GFHotels.com .

Contact: Sean Baba Tel: 704-547-0999 Email: Sean.Baba@hicharlotteup.com



