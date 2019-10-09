The World Food Championships Serves Up $500,000 Dinner

This Elevated Dining Experience will have Dallas Foodies Salivating

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When's the last time you had award-winning chefs serve you a custom dinner? How about a dinner that's earned over $500,000 in prize money? Probably never.

That's exactly what World Food Championships (WFC) hopes to provide for foodies in Dallas next week. Marking its eighth anniversary and its Dallas debut at Reunion Tower Lawn on Oct. 16-20, WFC officials are preparing for their most ambitious consumer event yet.

"We've prepared custom dinners before, with two or three of our champions," commented Mike McCloud, WFC's president and CEO. "But we've never put 16 of them together to create a feast of epic proportions. Their combined talents - and winnings of $510,000 - will certainly satisfy the taste buds of all types of foodies."

On Thursday, October 17 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Grand Tasting ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to sample delectable dishes from former Food Sport Champions while sipping on specialty paired drinks provided by Smirnoff, Crown Royal Whiskey, ROXOR Gin, BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon and Tank 7 beer.

This is just one of the many consumer events WFC will be bringing to the Dallas community for the first time. The championship, which awards chefs with over $350,000 annually and is aired on CNBC, was created to identify the next rising stars in culinary. Now after seven seasons, the competition has morphed into a major food fest as well, with almost 200 companies participating. The result? More than 100,000 pounds of food that will be sampled out during the event’s five days of competition!

Don’t delay and sink your teeth into WFC’s most luxurious, tasty event by securing tickets, here.*

*WFC’s Grand Tasting event is 21+. Ticket price includes general admission to WFC on Thursday, October 17th.

To learn more about other special events happening at WFC, click here.

To keep up with all WFC news, follow the event on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).

About the World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live-event culinary competition showcases some of the world's best cooking masters competing for food, fame and fortune in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Chili, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood and Steak. In 2018, over 1,500 contestants on nearly 500 official teams from 42 American states and 12 countries competed. More than 20 million people have attended WFC or have seen it on national TV over the past seven years. This year's Main Event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Reunion Tower Lawn, Oct. 16-20.

###

Attachment

Keela Greenlee World Food Championships 9315288852 Keela@mmacreative.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.