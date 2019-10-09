Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Forecast to 2024 - Technological Breakthroughs, Rising Obesity, Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market (2019-2024) Share, Scope, Revenue, Growth Forecast, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Product Type (Testing Strips, Glucometers, Others) End-User Type and Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.34% during the 2019-2024 period, owing to technological breakthroughs, rising obesity, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes.



Product Segment Insights



The testing strips segment is expected to hold the highest market share (81.64%) in 2019. Owing to the development of innovative testing strips, and a massive increase in the incidence of diabetes, this segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period. The glucometers segment is expected to remain steady while generating 12% of the revenue in the Asia-Pacific market in 2019. Factors like the advantages of glucometers over regular monitoring methodologies and the production of a wide range of devices will drive this segment. However, variations in results due to external and physiological factors will lead to a comparatively low CAGR (4.95%) during the 2019-2024 period.



End-user Segment Insights



The shift of medical services to decentralized surroundings like patients' homes and the development of portable and user-friendly blood glucose monitoring devices will enable the home settings segment to expand at a CAGR of 6.82% during the 2019-2024 period. The hospital's sector will generate almost 7% of the total market revenue by 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period.



Country-wise Insights



China and India account for half of the total diabetic population in the Asia-Pacific region. Advanced medical facilities, awareness programs, and cost-effective treatments to tackle diabetes will transform this region into the fastest-growing SMBG devices market in the world. China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, while healthcare initiatives and government programs in India will enable the market in the country to expand at a CAGR of 6.46%.



Companies Covered

Wockhardt

Roche Holding

Abbott Laboratories

i-SENS

Terumo Medical

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in this study

1.3 Executive summary



2. Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market - overview

2.1 Market definitions

2.2 Market overview

2.2.1 Historical market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2.2 Forecasted market revenue (USD Bn)

2.2.3 Country-wise market revenue (USD Bn)

2.3 Market trends

2.4 Market drivers

2.5 Market challenges

2.6 Value chain analysis

2.7 Porter's five forces analysis



3. Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market - based on products

3.1 Testing strips

3.2 Glucometers

3.3 Others'



4. Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market - based on end users

4.1 Hospitals



5. India self-monitoring blood glucose devices market



6. China self-monitoring blood glucose devices market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Trends

6.3 Drivers

6.4 Challenges

6.5 Market observations based on products



7. Australia and New Zealand self-monitoring blood glucose devices market

7.1 Overview

7.2 Trends

7.3 Drivers

7.4 Challenges

7.5 Market observations based on products

7.6 Market observations based on end-users



8. Rest of Asia-Pacific self-monitoring blood glucose devices market

8.1 Overview

8.2 Trends

8.3 Drivers

8.4 Challenges

8.5 Market observations based on products

8.6 Market observations based on end-users



9. Competitive landscape

9.1 Wockhardt

9.1.1 Company snapshot

9.1.2 Products

9.1.3 Strategic initiatives

9.1.4 Countries present

9.1.5 Key people

9.2 Roche Holding

9.3 Abbott Laboratories

9.4 i-SENS

9.5 Terumo Medical



10. Conclusion

10.1 PESTEL analysis

10.2 Impact assessment

10.3 Future outlook



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxhcol

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.