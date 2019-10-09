Breast Biopsy Device Market To Reach USD 1.37 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Breast Biopsy Device Market Size – USD 0.58 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.0%, Breast Biopsy Device Industry Trends – Product launches and research for Breast Biopsy

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High prevalence of breast cancer, increasing awareness, innovative product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, reimbursement situations are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Breast Biopsy Device Market during forecast period.

The recent study of reports and data suggests that the Breast Biopsy Device Market is expected to attain a market value of USD 1.37 Billion by the end the forecast frame registering a CAGR of 11.0%. Breast Biopsy refers to a diagnostic procedure to determine whether a small sample removed from the breast tissue is cancerous. It is regarded as the most effective methods for cancer diagnosis. It is found that about 70-80% of the biopsies are negative of cancer, but may diagnose conditions that are predispose to mammary carcinoma. Breast biopsy is recommended when a person is facing symptoms like a breast lump, sore breast, breast dimpling, peel appearance to breast and nipple discharge etc. The invasive surgical methods for breast biopsy has been found to be disadvantageous as it is painful and the patient will have to bear the psychological stress of false positive referrals.

The increasing vulnerability of women to mammary carcinoma in all the economies, along with the awareness drives and screenings conducted in favor of women have propelled the demand side of the breast biopsy market. The extensive and exhaustive research environment acts as an impetus to the market which has aided in evolving more accurate and minimally invasive methods for the early diagnosis of mammary carcinoma.

The governments have also worked towards building a continuous and comprehensive environment for cancer research which has fueled the growth of these diagnostic devices. Also favorable reimbursements in this regard has improved the state of this market drastically. The growth of these diagnostic devices are impeded by the prevalence of side effects and infections after the biopsy. Stringent regulations by the USFDA and other notifying authorities along with high cost of these services have worked against the unrestricted growth of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2022

Further key findings from the report suggest

The mammary carcinoma is found to be the most common invasive cancer among women and affects women in both developed and developing countries. Hence the target consumers for breast biopsy is women above the age of 40. The growing awareness of breast cancer has fueled the demand for this market

The American Cancer society has confirmed that there has been a decline in deaths caused by breast cancer reason being that cancer have been detected earlier through mammography, making it the most effective screening method

Thermography was popularized as it was a method to produce infrared images of head and blood flow near the surface of the body, but it was found that it lacked the ability to detect cancer at the early stage

Advancements and innovations are carried out in the product segment. Stryker, an innovator in the given field have brought in PreciseCore needles which have been used for improved precision and minimal tissue damage.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the breast biopsy market is expected to remain highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 12.1%; owing it to increase in medical awareness and untapped opportunities in India and China due to rising pool of vulnerable geriatric women with awareness about mammary carcinoma. However, conventional methods like surgery and needle rule the market.

Currently the vacuum assisted breast biopsy has dominated over the market and is the fastest growing segment as it overcomes the drawbacks of the conventional needle based methods which is inherently characterized with inaccuracy. It is growing at a CAGR of 10.9%.

Key players involve themselves in the innovative product launch, market expansions and strategic acquisitions to capitalize their market share

As far as end users are concerned, hospitals are the second largest market share holder. This can be attributed to the availability of highly skilled personnel and favorable reimbursements

Ultra sound breast biopsy is considered to be the fastest growing as far as guidance of imaging is concerned. This is due to the accuracy in imaging and the lack of discomfort occurred during biopsy being non-invasive

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-biopsy-device-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Breast Biopsy market on the basis of Type, product, guidance, end use and regional outlook

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Needle Breast Biopsy Vacuum Assisted Surgery Core needle Biopsy Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy

Open Surgical Breast Biopsy Incisional Excisional



Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Biopsy Needles

Biopsy Tables

Guidance Systems

Localization Wires

Punches

Markers

Sutures

Guidance Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mammography

Ultra sound

MRI

CT scan

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diagnostic Clinic

Hospitals

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2022

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Medical Devices category by Reports And Data

Dental X-Ray Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-x-ray-market

Artificial Ventilators and Anesthesia Masks Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-ventilators-and-anesthesia-masks-market

Apheresis Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/apheresis-equipment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.