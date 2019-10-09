CentralSquare Partners with Genetec Inc.: Enables first responders to see in real time what is happening during a 911 emergency, reducing the victims of crimes and disasters

Partnership will enable law, police and EMS to quickly connect with the nearest public camera and respond smartly based on the specific situation, potentially preventing more than 2,000 homicides

/EIN News/ -- Lake Mary, Fla., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralSquare, which holds the #1 market position in public safety software, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in video surveillance software and a provider of leading technology for unified security, public safety and operations. The partnership brings together CentralSquare’s broad and unified Public Safety Enterprise and Pro suites and flagship products from Genetec, including Genetec Citigraf™ and Genetec Clearance™. Combining these two leading technologies will enable public safety agencies across North America to smartly use existing public and private video cameras to reduce the number of victims of crimes and disaster while ensuring the safety of police officers and first responders.

There are more than 30 million cameras across the United States that generate 4 billion hours of footage a week. Unfortunately, the footage from these cameras and other sensors such as gunshot detection systems is captured by various systems and is often unavailable to first responders who can use that real-time data and video to save lives. Further, when a citizen calls 911, the dispatcher often has to rely on the caller’s description of the incident instead of quickly pulling-up the video feed from the nearest cameras and sensors. Additionally, with the increase in digital evidence captured by these systems, investigations are becoming increasingly complex and time consuming. These disconnects prevent first responders from quickly assessing, understanding and safely responding to life-threatening emergencies.

CentralSquare provides an integrated public safety suite that manages everything from receiving a 911 call, dispatching responders, managing the records of the incident and providing tools for corrective actions. Genetec provides a powerful software backbone that not only allows cities to manage video surveillance for hundreds to thousands of cameras, but also provides the ability to gain strategic, data-driven insights pulled from a range of critical data sources. This partnership is a first in the public safety sector and marks a critical shift away from siloed and ineffective video surveillance towards a smarter future that unifies critical, lifesaving data into a single pane of glass.

As public safety concerns such as active-shooter incidents have increased by over 30 times since 2000, and natural disasters such as wildfires have destroyed more than 8 million acres in 2018 alone, the need for powerful tools to aid rapid and meaningful response is urgent. This new partnership between CentralSquare and Genetec delivers proven technology for police officers and emergency responders so that they can make effective decisions, based on real-time data, when and where it is most needed.

“As a result of this partnership, when a citizen calls 911, dispatchers will be able to seamlessly see what is happening at the caller’s location, ensure the right type of emergency response is dispatched, improve the situational awareness and safety of the responding officer, and have an integrated video record of the incident for future investigations,” said CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove. “By seamlessly integrating CentralSquare’s world-class Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) software with Genetec’s ground-breaking, real-time crime center technologies, we are enabling thousands of public safety agencies to speed-up dispatch center operations, shorten emergency response time, and reduce the number of victims of crimes and disasters across North America.”

“Cities today rely on disparate, often disconnected, systems and information to make critical, lifesaving decisions,” said Guy Chenard, Chief Commercial Officer of Genetec. “By working closely with a leader in public safety software like CentralSquare, we are able to bring the most advanced data-driven policing software and digital evidence management systems to an even broader array of customers. Together, we are delivering a powerful solution that will better equip our country’s police officers and first responders and ultimately make our cities safer, smarter, and more livable.”

Additional information about the partnership, including product demonstrations, is available at the annual IACP Conference in Chicago, October 26-29, CentralSquare booth 3018 and Genetec booth 5218.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

© 2019. Genetec, Genetec Clearance™, Genetec Citigraf™ and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

