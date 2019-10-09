Hunter Douglas Adopts Topbox Conversation Analytics for Customer Insights

Leading manufacturer of window coverings drives customer loyalty, product innovation, and retail partner efficiencies with Topbox

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topbox, makers of enterprise Conversation Analytics software, today announced that Hunter Douglas, the leading manufacturer and marketer of custom window fashions in North America, is using Topbox to gain actionable customer insights that drive product innovation, improve efficiencies for retail partners, and build customer loyalty.



Hunter Douglas is committed to helping its partners succeed. The company recently rolled out a proprietary web-based dealer management and ordering platform called The Link. The system is a one-stop tool for dealers to coordinate the entire life cycle of a consumer’s purchase, from marketing to sales, ordering, fulfillment and customer service. Aiming to maximize the success of this strategic business initiative, Hunter Douglas is now using Topbox conversation analytics to extract actionable insights from dealer and customer interactions – including contact center calls, emails, chat, and surveys, and inform decisions that improve product and process quality and dealer and customer satisfaction.

“Hunter Douglas has built a world-class brand around its ability to develop innovative, high quality products that can be found in millions of homes and commercial buildings throughout North America. Our Retail Alliance Partners are instrumental to our success,” said Ross Garretson, Vice President of Customer Experience at Hunter Douglas. “Topbox enables us to not only gain powerful customer insights, but also help us ensure investments like The Link continue to deliver efficiencies and business opportunities for our partners.”

The value of understanding root cause

Using Topbox, Hunter Douglas is able to quickly detect issues and act on insights to improve the way partners and customers experience the company’s products and service. For example, Topbox analysis helped to identify an issue in the ordering process that caused a high volume of daily support calls, costing the company time and money and creating friction for dealers and customers. With this insight, changes were made to improve navigation within The Link website, reducing daily call volume.

Hunter Douglas is also leveraging Toolbox analysis to inform product and process improvements. After detecting an increase in part re-orders on a specific product line, Hunter Douglas took to Topbox to search hundreds of individual call transcripts within minutes and gain specific context of what caused the increase in re-orders. This intelligence can be easily shared with key stakeholders across Hunter Douglas to inform decisions that impact product engineering, customer contact center operations and marketing and sales.

“Topbox enables us to go wide and deep with our analysis, gaining a level of understanding and insight that is just not possible through traditional survey data or customer effort scores alone,” added Garretson.

In addition to solicited feedback from customer surveys, Topbox aggregates direct, indirect, and inferred customer feedback by way of the organic interactions taking place across all communication channels. Leveraging NLP (natural language processing), a proprietary classification model, and artificial intelligence, Topbox translates this conversational data into actionable intelligence for Hunter Douglas, allowing them to identify and resolve the root causes of customer and dealer friction points.

