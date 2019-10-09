Porsche increases deliveries by three percent in the first nine months
Porsche increases deliveries by three percent in the first nine months
China and USA as growth drivers – Cayenne and Macan remain popular
Stuttgart
. In the first three quarters of 2019,
Positive development in Asia and North America
“The growth in China and the USA makes us positive about achieving our overall targets for the year,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the
|
PORSCHE AG
Vehicle deliveries
|January – September
|2018
|2019
|Difference
|Worldwide
|196.562
|202.318
|3 %
|Europe
|66.551
|60.764
|-9 %
|Germany
|24.709
|22.705
|-8 %
|America
|52.417
|55.319
|6 %
|USA
|42.626
|45.062
|6 %
|Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East
|77.594
|86.235
|11 %
|China
|56.254
|64.237
|14 %
10/9/2019
