PURA – Puration Prospects Rise With Cannabis Legalization 2.0

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today revealed the recent increase in inquiries it is receiving from cannabis businesses in Canada preparing for Cannabis Legalization 2.0. Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October of 2018. This month, in October 2019, Canada is set for the second wave of legalization - “Cannabis 2.0” – the legalization of cannabis edibles and cannabis-infused beverages. With two years now under its belt producing and marketing CBD infused beverages, PURA is being courted by cannabis businesses in Canada interested in tapping into PURA’s experience and brand recognition to capitalize on Cannabis 2.0. PURA has scheduled meetings later this month stemming from Canadian cannabis interests looking to work with PURA in various capacities.



PURA’s sports nutrition market presence with its EVERx CBD Sports Water is generating particular interest. Canopy Growth’s has just acquired the sports beverage maker BioSteel Sports Nutrition. Aurora Cannabis also recently entered the sports nutrition sector through a deal with the UFC. PURA introduced EVERx CBD Sports Water in 2017 reporting its first million in sales in 2018 and targeting $4 million in sales this year in 2019. EVERx has establish brand recognition in the sports nutrition market largely through its ongoing marketing campaign with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Worldwide Sports Festival .

Central to PURA’s success in producing cannabis infuse beverages is its sole license of Kali-Extracts’ (USOTC: KALY) U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. PURA is working closely with KALY to introduce new beverages. Learn more on the PURA website (see link below).

PURA Goldman Small Cap Research Coverage

On Wednesday, last week, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an “Alert” follow-up to its recent Research Analyst Report issued on PURA published on September 25th, 2019 (report link below). The Research Analyst Report was triggered by the previously mentioned CBD Beverage Industry Survey conducted on behalf of PURA. The “Alert” issued last Wednesday is a confirmation of the original investment recommendations and highlights investment new opportunities (alert link below).

To see the full trade alert issued today, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. ALERT – October 2, 2019

To see the full Analyst Report issued last week, follow the link below:

PURATION, Inc. Research Analyst Report – September 25, 2019

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



