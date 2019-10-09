Stealth Technologies Inc. Completes Sell Out of First Round of Inventory with Edison Nation

/EIN News/ -- LARGO, FL, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealth Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK: STTH), a company engaged in the business of identifying and capitalizing on emerging technology and associated markets is pleased to announce a complete sell out of inventory with partner Edison Nation.



“With a complete sell out of inventory with Edison Nation, we are excited for our ongoing relationship,” said CEO Alexander Clair. “Edison Nation has been a fantastic partner and we look forward to continued success and the upcoming launch of new products.”



“We are pleased with the early results of our marketing and sales partnership with Stealth Technologies,” CEO Chris Ferguson commented. “We look forward to long-term growth and diversifying the product mix and flow that we work on in unison. Working together, we plan to expand into the Kitchen, Auto, and Home categories.”

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company that represents and distributes a variety of products solving critical issues in the safety, health, and personal protection industries. Stealth’s represented products solve problems such as emergency response time, electronic pickpockets and hackers, home intrusions and robberies, and more. With such a diverse product offering, Stealth has prepared for long-term growth for our shareholders. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stealthtechinc.com .

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) is a vertically integrated innovation aggregation and full-service product development and manufacturing company, offering innovation sourcing, design, sales, fulfillment and shipping services. Edison Nation's model is to provide a risk mitigated platform that connects innovators with companies to bring new products to market. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Alexander J. Clair

investors@stealthtechinc.com

1-800-579-0528



