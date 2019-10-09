Five Star Bank Announces Organizational Changes to Enhance Enterprise Credit Function and Business Banking Unit

/EIN News/ -- ‒ David G. Case Named Chief Credit Officer



‒ Jon M. Fogle To Lead Business Banking Unit

WARSAW, NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI), today announced that David G. Case was named Chief Credit Officer and Jon M. Fogle will lead its Business Banking Unit.

Case previously served as Chief Commercial Credit Officer, overseeing credit approval for commercial lending. He is now also responsible for residential real estate and indirect consumer credit approval. The consolidation of these responsibilities creates an enterprise-wide lending authority for the Bank and is a continuation of Five Star Bank’s efforts to reinforce strong and effective leadership of these functions.

Fogle continues as Commercial Market Executive and Rochester Regional President. He will now also lead the Business Banking Unit, a strategic line of business for the Bank. He and his team will work to grow small business lending, deposits, and cash management services in collaboration with the Bank’s retail network, credit team and Small Business Administration associates.

Chief Banking and Revenue Officer William L. Kreienberg said, “Dave and Jon are seasoned professionals that have been instrumental in growing and strengthening our commercial lending platform. They have demonstrated strong leadership skills that will position them for success in their recently expanded roles.”

Case joined Five Star Bank in 2005 as Commercial Market Executive and was named Chief Commercial Credit Officer in 2014. He is a graduate of Ithaca College and serves on the board of directors for Thompson Health System and Foundation, Happiness House, CP Rochester and Rochester Rehabilitation.

Fogle joined the Bank in 2013 as Commercial Market Executive and was named Regional President in May 2014. He is a graduate of Hobart College, serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester and as Chair of the Rochester Business Charitable Organization, and recently served as President of the Hobart College SAA.

About Five Star Bank and Financial Institutions, Inc.

Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses through a network of more than 50 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. Additional Five Star Bank information is available at www.five-starbank.com, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”), Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”) and HNP Capital, LLC (“HNP Capital”) are subsidiaries of Financial Institutions, Inc. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 700 individuals. Financial Institutions, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

Contact:

Shelly J. Doran

(585) 627-1362 or sjdoran@five-starbank.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/496302a4-0c97-4b17-af15-37faf5a4853a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75503b8c-5272-4ab1-ac63-fc45344fd3ee

David G. Case, Chief Credit Officer David G. Case, Chief Credit Officer Jon M. Fogle, Commercial Market Executive & Rochester Regional President Jon M. Fogle, Commercial Market Executive & Rochester Regional President



