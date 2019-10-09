For a Second Year Running, Evolving Systems and Orange Belgium are Shortlisted for Prestigious World Communication Awards

- Orange Thank You Loyalty Program Recognized for Innovation -

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL) and telecoms operator Orange Belgium have been shortlisted as finalists for the Customer Experience award at the 21st Annual World Communication Awards to be held in London. The nomination reflects the success of the partnership between the companies in launching the Orange Thank you program.



For over two decades the World Communication Awards have recognized innovation and excellence for global telecoms, and continue to be the most revered mark of achievement in the telecom industry. In keeping with the increasingly fluid relationship between vendors and operators, the categories presented are changed every year and now reflect the latest trends of 5G, AI, transformation, NFV and IoT as well as the traditional awards such as global and wholesale operator.

The shortlisting for the Customer Experience award highlights the hugely successful engagement between Evolving Systems and Orange Belgium - for the continued management, enhancement and expansion of Orange Belgium’s customer loyalty program, Orange Thank You. Component parts of the multi-tiered program enable Orange Belgium to reward its customers via the celebration of key moments, gamification (a badges program linked to completing Orange “missions”) and access to experiences such as cinema advantages, discounts in museums, tickets to sporting events, etc.

Orange wants to “surprise and delight” customers. Evolving Systems’ ability to develop, deliver and support an emotional experience was key to achieving this. The two designed a program based on the premise that “loyalty doesn't expire every two years”. Telco customers are used to traditional points systems, but these are increasingly ineffective. Alexandra Monet, Mobile Marketing Manager at Orange Belgium, explains: “We wanted something that would reward tenure...not only the amount spent but the number of years with us. Spend is not a reflection of loyalty yet most loyalty programs prioritize short-term spending. As a result of the innovative loyalty program, we now have a customer engagement rate of >50% - defined by customers redeeming in the last 12 months – far exceeding the industry average. So we are very happy.”

“Evolving Systems was initially selected by Orange Belgium to create a brand-new loyalty concept, provide the technical foundation and deliver our shared vision for customer loyalty,” continues Alexandra. “Since the program launched, we have been able to deliver a highly innovative, gamified loyalty concept that helped solidify and expand our value proposition to our customers. With our joint commitment, we have an exciting opportunity to continue building upon our success and working together to take this program even further.”

In 2018 there were 2.3 million gifts redeemed, contributing to a strong increase of Orange Loyalty Net Promoter Score of +30 points in 3 years. Additionally, by integrating Orange Thank You in the MyOrange App, the program has massively increased the penetration and usage of the Orange mobile app.

“Evolving Systems’ approach helped digitalize Orange Belgium’s customers and re-engineer how customers viewed and engaged with their loyalty campaigns,” said Adhish Kulkarni, SVP of Solutions at Evolving Systems. “This transition has enabled a more intimate and cost-effective customer experience while enabling Orange Belgium to better understand its customer needs and preferences on a truly personalized, individual level.”

Added Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems: “We are again proud to be recognized and shortlisted for a prestigious award with Orange Belgium. Loyalty programs in the telco industry are being reinvented and Orange Belgium demonstrates that Evolving Systems’ solutions are driving that innovation in a highly competitive market.”

