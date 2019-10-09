Parexel and Datavant Enter Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Enable the Connection of Real-World Data Across All Parexel Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ -- Innovative scientific and clinical data strategies provide advantages for customers in accelerating development of new therapies for patients

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through to Commercialization, and Datavant , the leader in helping healthcare organizations connect data, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to enable the connection of real-world data across all clinical trials conducted by Parexel. By default, Datavant’s connectivity technology will be integrated into Parexel’s standard data workflow for all studies, allowing sponsors to optimize the evidence generation process by connecting real-world data to their clinical trial data, whether in the trial protocol or retroactively after a study is complete.

“Across the industry, real world evidence is becoming an essential component to evaluating the safety and effectiveness of drug therapies and ultimately to delivering therapeutic advances. However, one of the most significant barriers to generating real-world evidence is overcoming limitations of single data sources,” said Parexel CEO Jamie Macdonald. “Partnering with Datavant has provided Parexel the ability to link disparate data sets to drive the complex analyses necessary for providing innovative scientific and clinical data strategies. We’re delighted to expand and extend our strategic partnership by using Datavant’s technology across our entire portfolio, making the ability to link data available to more customers on a broader scale.”

Datavant’s technology enables linking of de-identified data across the entire patient journey, including electronic health records, claims and diagnostics, as well as emerging sources such as genomics, wearable devices, socioeconomic and behavioral data and more. Connecting these data sources yields a more holistic view of patient health than clinical trial data alone. By linking real-world data sources with other sources of study data, biopharmaceutical customers will be better equipped to generate and submit real-world evidence for regulatory assessment. Parexel will be uniquely positioned to pursue data collaborations with the hundreds of organizations that utilize the Datavant software, including academic medical centers, life sciences and medical device companies, insurers, and leading data aggregators and analytics companies.

“Incorporating real-world data into the drug development process has been hindered by lack of access to necessary data,” said Travis May, Co-founder and CEO of Datavant. “After working with Parexel on our initial patient data applications, we’re excited to now expand our strategic partnership to ensure that all data generated through their clinical research process is seamlessly de-identified and made linkable with Datavant technology. Parexel's deep clinical expertise positions them well to navigate the planning necessary to include real-world data in the drug development process, and our joint solution gives Parexel’s sponsors the flexibility to leverage the real-world data they need, whenever they need it - all while ensuring that patient privacy is protected.”

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of de-identified patient records across datasets. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

Parexel Contact Wendy Ryan wendy.ryan@parexel.com Datavant Contact Bob Borek, Head of Marketing pr@datavant.com



