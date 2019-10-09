BuyerQuest Joins the Amazon Business Partner Network as a Featured Partner

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuyerQuest, the global leader in Procure-to-Pay solutions, is proud to announce their integration with Amazon Business to combine the ease of purchasing on Amazon Business with the procurement controls of BuyerQuest, providing an overall, world-class Procure-to-Pay solution.



“BuyerQuest continues to lead from the front, bringing the consumer shopping experience to corporate B2B procurement. We are proud to be selected as a Featured Partner of Amazon Business, strengthening the capabilities for our customers,” stated Kyle Muskoff, Chief Revenue Officer for BuyerQuest.

Please visit the Amazon Business Partner site to read about the different solutions that are available from the Featured Business Partners, including BuyerQuest.

To speak with BuyerQuest directly to learn more about how they can help your organization meet its procurement goals, please drop us a note at www.buyerquest.com.

About BuyerQuest

BuyerQuest is an enterprise Procure-to-Pay solution that delivers a world-class eCommerce experience to procurement organizations all around the world. Our software streamlines and enhances the corporate buying process allowing our customers to increase user adoption, drive contract compliance, and save money. Global organizations use BuyerQuest to fundamentally transform their procurement experience and more efficiently manage their entire procure-to-pay process. Please visit www.BuyerQuest.com to learn more.

Contact: kyle.muskoff@buyerquest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.