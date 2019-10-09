Lesbian Life Coach Launches "Courage" To Promote Individuality and Self-Acceptance

Courage Logo - SWB Become More You

Shoshi Winstanley-Brown has released her membership site "Courage" to help people reconnect with who they really are and embrace their individuality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoshi Winstanley-Brown has created a membership site focused on helping people achieve happiness through honesty about who they are and what they want. She was inspired by her own experiences as a queer woman who dresses outside the norm.

“When I first came out of university and into the workplace, I was met with pressure to conform.

As I started to learn more about how our thoughts and beliefs affect our lives, I realised I had a choice. I could conform or I could find my own way. My aim with this program is to help people take back their control, reconnect with who they are and find the courage to be themselves. I made the decision to include a video series because I felt that if I was going to ask other people to explore who they are and ask themselves deep and difficult questions, being honest about my own experiences would help others to do the same. There’s also a community connected to the membership site, where we can come together and support each other in achieving our goals and expressing our individuality. Courage isn’t just a guide. It’s a channel for my own self-expression and my way of reaching out to others.

The membership site is £12.50 a month with a 3-day free trial. The programme is six modules with a video series that runs through it. The online community is included in the price.”

https://shoshiwinstanleybrown.com/courage



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.