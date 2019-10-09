Defibrillator Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Defibrillator Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Defibrillator Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Defibrillator Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Defibrillator market. This report focused on Defibrillator market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Defibrillator Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Defibrillation is a common treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. Defibrillation consists of delivering a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to the heart with a device called a defibrillator. This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia and allows normal sinus rhythm to be reestablished by the body's natural pacemaker, in the sinoatrial node of the heart. Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator), depending on the type of device used or needed. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms, meaning that lay responders or bystanders are able to use them successfully with little or no training at all.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

Physio-Control

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Zoll Medical

Cardiac Science

Philips Healthcare

PRIMEDIC

Schiller

Sorin Group

HeartSine Technologies

Defibtech

Market Overview

Devices that are used to apply an electric shock to patients who are experiencing shockable rhythms and can establish a normal cardiac rhythm are called defibrillators. A large capacitor is used to charge the defibrillator. Paddles are required to discharge on the patient’s chest in case of external defibrillation, while disposable electrodes are used as alternatives. Small concave paddles are used for internal defibrillation. To verify if a shockable rhythm is induced or else to check the effectiveness of the treatment an ECG monitor may be used.

Defibrillators are a common device that is used for the treatment of various diseases that include potentially fatal ones such as pulseless ventricular tachycardia. When the defibrillator delivers the dose of electrical energy to the heart in small therapeutic doses the critical mass in the heart muscle is depolarized and the dysrhythmia is terminated which allows a regular sinus rhythm to be established. Depending on the type of defibrillator needed they can vary from wither implanted ones to being either transvenous or implanted defibrillators.

The report published on the world defibrillator market includes the market status of major regions around the world while introducing the end industries, product types and the various regions and vendors. An overview of the consumption characteristics of the defibrillator market is included in the report along with the professional needs of certain industries. The global market is segregated on the basis of the different vendors and their vendor profile and the market share of certain key vendors in the global defibrillator market.

Market Segmentation

The world defibrillator market is split into different market segments on the basis of the different types of defibrillators used and the various applications that each type can be used for.

Market segment according to type:

• Automatic External Defibrillators: They are used to automatically diagnose fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators: A device that is implantable inside the body and is able to correct fatal cardiac arrhythmias.

• Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator: A device worn by patients who are at risk of cardiac attacks.

• Advanced Life Support (ALS): It is a set of life-saving protocols and skills.

Market split on the basis of application: Depending on the industry that they can be used it is categorized as:

• Hospital

• Public Access

• Home Healthcare

• Others

Regional Overview

The world defibrillator market can be divided into certain key regions around the world which include Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and South America. Key countries that are covered in these regions include South Africa, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. The market share with respect to the global regions is included in the report along with the global market forecast from the year 2018 to the year 2023. From the year 2015 to the year 2017 the global market share on the basis of the type of product sold, the applications of the various types and the market share for various key regions around the world are included.

