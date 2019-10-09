Domo Ranked as an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services' 2019 SME Business Intelligence Market Study

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO ) today announced that it was ranked an Overall Experience Leader and a Credibility Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprise (SME) Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study. This marks Domo’s fifth Dresner distinction in 2019, including top rankings in Dresner 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Industry Excellence Awards, Dresner 2019 Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study , Dresner 2019 Self-Service Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study and the Dresner 2019 Collective Insights Market Study .



Domo’s ease of use, time to value, and ability to securely scale, make it the ideal platform to empower people across the organization with the insights they need to make better, more timely decisions that drive their business forward.

“Organizations of all sizes struggle with extracting the full value of their business data because it is stuck in silos,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “Until Domo, there was no easy way to bring together that data and put it into the hands of any decision maker across the business, from the CEO to the frontline worker.”

“’Better decision making’ remains the top BI objective for organizations of all sizes, with ‘growth in revenues’ moving slightly ahead of ‘improved operational efficiencies/cost savings’ for SMEs in our latest report. However, all SME BI objectives remain of high importance, ranging from 3.7 to 4 on a scale of 5,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for their achievement in being ranked an experience leader and a credibility leader by their SME customers this year.”

