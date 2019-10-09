OSS Receives $1.1 Million Order for AI-Powered Satellite Signal Regeneration System

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) has received a $1.1 million follow-on order from a global satellite company for OSS-Volta16 AI on the Fly™ GPU accelerated computing systems.



These additional systems will be deployed within satellite ground stations located in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The systems support the regeneration and processing of satellite signals using AI deep learning models.

“This follow-on order demonstrates the Volta-16’s strong fit for this AI on the Fly application, and reflects the industry trend toward deploying an extremely high level of computing power in the field,” said Steve Cooper, president and CEO of OSS. “We are excited to play a leading role in this fundamental transition in how AI capabilities are deployed world-wide.”

OSS plans to ship these systems in the fourth quarter of 2019.



For more information about OSS-Volta16, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly™ by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the performance of OSS-Volta16 AI on the Fly™ GPU accelerated computing systems and industry trends regarding deployment of computing power in the field. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: location of customer deployments, timing of shipments by OSS and that our ability to close future production business may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

