WidePoint To Present at the Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 29, 2019

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference, which is being held October 28-29, 2019 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time (9:45 a.m. Pacific time) on Tuesday, October 29th. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About Dawson James Securities
Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

