Outlook on the World Market for Glyoxal (2019-2024)

The "Glyoxal Market by Application (Crosslinking, Intermediate), End-Use Industry (Textile, Paper, Derivatives, Oil & Gas, Cosmetic/Personal Care, Leather), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The glyoxal market size is projected to reach USD 326.4 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2024.

Key Market Highlights



Intermediate segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application of glyoxal, during the forecast period

Textile is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of glyoxal, during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the largest glyoxal market during the forecast period

Crosslinking is the largest application for glyoxal, followed by intermediates. Textile is the largest end-use industry in the glyoxal market, followed by the derivatives industry. Paper and oil & gas also account for a significant share of the overall glyoxal market.



The major players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Weylchem International (Germany), Haihang Group (China), Amzole India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Onichem (China), Taicang Guangze Fine Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (Tokyo), and Toronto Research Chemicals (Canada). These players have adopted the strategy of investment & expansion and merger & acquisition to expand their presence in the market.

To strengthen the geographic presence in the market, in 2015, Merck KGaA (Germany) acquired Sigma Aldrich (US). The adoption of such inorganic growth strategies by key industry player exhibits competitiveness in the glyoxal market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Glyoxal Market

4.2 Glyoxal Market Size, By Application

4.3 Glyoxal Market Size, By End-Use Industry

4.4 Glyoxal Market, By Major Countries

4.5 APAC Glyoxal Market, By Application and Country, 2018



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Disposable Income and Changing Lifestyle in Emerging Economies Increasing Demand for Textiles

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of Intermediate in Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Agriculture Industries

5.2.1.3 Growing Use of Glyoxal in Manufacture of Food & Beverage Packaging

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in the Price of Raw Material

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Global Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions Such as Bioplastics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Relative Inefficiency in Sulfide Scavenging Operations Restricting Use

5.2.4.2 Harmful Effects of Overexposure to Glyoxal as It is A Class 3 Mutagen

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Glyoxal Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Crosslinking

6.2.1 Growth of Textile Industry Augmenting the Demand for Glyoxal

6.3 Intermediates

6.3.1 APAC is the Fastest-Growing Market for Glyoxal in Intermediates Application

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Sulfide Scavenging to Fuel the Demand for Glyoxal



7 Glyoxal Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Textile

7.2.1 Growth in Disposable Income in Emerging Economies to Fuel the Demand for Glyoxal

7.3 Derivatives

7.3.1 Rise in Use of Glyoxal for Organic Synthesis to Drive the Market in Derivatives Segment

7.4 Paper

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions to Drive the Demand for Glyoxal

7.5 Oil & Gas

7.5.1 Growing Extraction of Oil & Gas to Propel the Demand for Glyoxal

7.6 Leather

7.6.1 APAC Accounts for Largest Share of Glyoxal Market in Leather Industry

7.7 Cosmetic/Personal Care

7.7.1 APAC to Be the Largest Consumer of Glyoxal in Cosmetics Industry

7.8 Others



8 Glyoxal Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solution to Fuel the Glyoxal Market

8.2.2 Mexico

8.2.2.1 Rising Textile Exports to Propel the Demand for Glyoxal

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.3.1 Surging Demand for Comfortable Clothing to Boost the Demand for Glyoxal

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Investments in Chemical Sector to Increase Demand for Glyoxal

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Growing Domestic Demand for Cosmetics to Propel the Demand for Glyoxal

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.3.1 Intermediates Application is the Fastest-Growing Consumer of Glyoxal in Italy

8.3.4 Russia

8.3.4.1 Growing Chemical and Oil & Gas Industries to Drive the Market

8.3.5 UK

8.3.5.1 Growing Use as an Intermediate to Boost the Demand for Glyoxal

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 APAC

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Rapid Economical Growth and Increasing Industrial Base to Boost the Demand for Glyoxal

8.4.2 India

8.4.2.1 Rapid Growth in the Chemical Industry to Propel the Glyoxal Market

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.3.1 Growing Demand for Pharmaceuticals to Drive the Glyoxal Market

8.4.4 Vietnam

8.4.4.1 Rising Influx of Foreign Brand in Clothing to Augment the Demand for Glyoxal

8.4.5 Rest of APAC

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Refinery Integration Activities to Drive Growth of Glyoxal Market in Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.2.1 Industrial Development to Drive the Glyoxal Market in South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Brazil

8.6.2.1 Textile Industry Growth to Drive the Glyoxal Market

8.6.3 Peru

8.6.3.1 Growing Agricultural Activities to Drive the Glyoxal Market In

8.6.4 Rest of South America

8.6.4.1 Skilled Labor and Urbanization to Drive Glyoxal Market



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Benchmarking

9.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.5.1 BASF SE

9.5.2 Merck KGaA

9.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.5.4 Haihang Group

9.6 Competitive Situation & Trends



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Merck KGaA

10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.4 Weylchem International GmbH

10.5 Haihang Group

10.6 Amzole India Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Onichem

10.8 Taicang Guangze Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.9 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

10.10 Toronto Research Chemicals

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 Cangzhou Goldlion Chemicals Co., Ltd.

10.11.2 Finetech Industry Limited

10.11.3 Fuyang Fengchi Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.11.4 Huang'gang Jinweikang Chemicals Co., Ltd.

10.11.5 Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.

10.11.6 Hubei Shunhui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

10.11.7 Novochem

10.11.8 Oakwood Products, Inc.

10.11.9 Oswal Udhyog Group

10.11.10 Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd.

10.11.11 Penta Manufacturing Company

10.11.12 Sancai Industry Co., Ltd.

10.11.13 Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

10.11.14 Zehao Industry Co., Ltd.

10.11.15 ZL Chemical (Jinan) Co., Ltd.



