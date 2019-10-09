Analysis on the World Market for Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELNs) 2019-2025 - Cloud-Based ELNs & Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Lab Notebook/ELN Market by Type (Specific, Enterprise), License (Proprietary, Open Source), Mode of Delivery (On Premise, Web, Cloud), and End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotech, CRO, CMO, Academia Research, Food and Beverage) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic lab notebook market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $642.3 million by 2025.



The growth in the overall electronic lab notebook market is mainly attributed to growing automation in laboratories and digitalization of laboratory data, increasing R&D activities, growing need for efficient data management in various application industries, technological advancements in laboratory solutions, and rising pressure for regulatory compliance.

In addition, a rapid shift towards cloud-based ELN across the globe and rapid adoption of ELN by the emerging economies will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, factors such as limited budgets, data integration, and data privacy & security concerns- are likely to hinder the market growth.



The global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by product type (specific ELN, cross-disciplinary ELN), license type (proprietary, open-source), mode of delivery (on-premises, web & cloud-based), and end-user (biotechnology industries, pharmaceutical industries, CROs, and CMOs, academic research institutes, food & beverage industries, and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.



Cross-disciplinary or enterprise-wide ELNs segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global ELN market in 2019. The high share of cross-disciplinary ELNs was attributed to a greater adoption as they meet a broad range of scientific needs with their ability to provide a suitable environment that is easy to use across multiple disciplines. Moreover, reduced costs of IT overheads, ability to view data across an organization, data standardization, secure storage of an organization's knowledge and IP in one central location, improved workflow management across disciplines, better collaboration across research areas, and exploitation of information for business decisions and strategic planning contributed in the greater adoption of cross-disciplinary or enterprise-wide ELNs.



On the basis of license type, the proprietary license segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall ELN market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to its advantages such as ownership of the software, quick and efficient support, a plethora of features, and the ability to customize as per requirement.



On the basis of delivery mode, the web and cloud-based ELN segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall ELN market in 2019 and is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the lucrative rate for their real-time data analysis, easy accessibility, reliability, flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness supported the largest share. However, some big organizations are still implementing ELN on-premises due to concerns related to data confidentiality and security on remotely managed servers.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the ELN market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global ELN market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global ELN market are Abbott Informatics Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arxspan, LLC, Benchling, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Bio-ITech BV (eLabJournal), ID Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd (Danaher Corporation), Kinematic Inc., Lab-Ally LLC, LabArchives, LLC., Labfolder GmbH, Labii Inc., LabLynx, Inc., LABTrack, LLC, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabWare, Inc., Mestrelab Research, PerkinElmer, Inc., RURO, Inc., SciNote LLC, Seqome Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corporation among others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing R&D Activities in Life Sciences Industry

4.2.2. Growing Automation in Laboratories

4.2.3. Technological Advancements

4.2.4. Rising Need for Regulatory Compliance

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Price and Limited Budgets

4.3.2. Reluctance to Change

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Cloud-Based ELN

4.4.2. Emerging Economies

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Interfacing & Integration

4.5.2. Data Security & Privacy Protection Concerns

4.6. Regulatory Compliance

4.7. ELN Solution Suppliers, by Key Application Areas



5. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cross-Disciplinary ELN

5.3. Specific ELN



6. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by License Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Proprietary ELN

6.3. Open-Source ELN



7. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Mode of Delivery

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Web & Cloud-Based ELN

7.3. On-Premise ELN



8. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

8.3. Biotechnology Companies

8.4. CROs & CMOs

8.5. Academic Research Institutes

8.6. Food & Beverage Companies

8.7. Other End Users



9. Electronic Lab Notebook Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

9.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Benchmarking by Strategic Developments

10.2. Company Benchmarking by Product

10.3. Market Share Analysis



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.1.1. Business Overview

11.1.2. Financial Overview

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Developments

11.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.3. Arxspan, LLC

11.4. Benchling, Inc.

11.5. Bio-ITech BV (eLABJournal)

11.6. Dassault Systemes SE

11.7. Id Business Solutions (IDBS) Ltd (Danaher Corporation)

11.8. KineMatik Inc.

11.9. Lab-Ally, LLC

11.10. Labfolder GmbH

11.11. Labii Inc.

11.12. LabArchives, LLC.

11.13. LabLynx, Inc.

11.14. LABTrack, LLC

11.15. LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

11.16. Labware, Inc.

11.17. Mestrelab Research, S.L.

11.18. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.19. RURO, Inc.

11.20. SciNote, LLC

11.21. Seqome Limited

11.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.23. Waters Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juekmo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.