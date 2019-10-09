REPEAT - AgraFlora Organics Awarded Approved Supplier Status By Gateway Newstands, Receives Purchase Order, Gains Access to 200 Canadian Brick and Mortar Locations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a hemp-derived consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) distribution agreement (the “Agreement”) with Gateway Newstands (“Gateway”), North America’s premier newsstand retailer.



Gateway has awarded AgraFlora approved supplier status. Gateway boasts over 200 Canadian brick and mortar locations, which are strategically situated in high-traffic major urban centers, including key transit networks, major office towers, shopping malls, hospitals, casinos, premium food service locations and lottery kiosks.

On September 26th, 2019 Gateway issued AgraFlora an initial purchase order to supply a suite of hemp-derived CPGs.

This initial purchase order will secure high visibility Canadian shelf space for AgraFlora’s CPG product offering across Gateway locations. AgraFlora and Gateway will also deploy best commercial efforts to pursue conversations relating to a CBD Supply and Consulting Agreement, whereby AgraFlora and Gateway may collaborate to produce a portfolio of CBD-infused CPGs, within eligible jurisdictions.

Brandon Boddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AgraFlora stated: “Gateway’s award of approved supplier status to AgraFlora, coupled with an initial purchase for our premier hemp-derived product suite is indicative of our experienced human capital and CPG manufacturing proficiencies. Gateway is an ideal partner throughout our pursuit to achieve significant shelf space, due to their broad target audience, notable brand recognition, and diverse brick and mortar footprint.

Equipped with scalable manufacturing processes, substantiated by measurable capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, our downstream business units will be well positioned to fulfill the insatiable demand for the next generation of hemp-derived CPGs.”

Kevin Farrell, Chief Operating Officer of Gateway Newstands stated: “We are proud to partner with AgraFlora and offer our customers more variety and assortment.”

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Service Canada and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company is also retrofitting a 51,500-square-foot good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. AgraFlora has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com .

