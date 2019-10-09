Marianne Brown, Financial Services Executive, Joins VMware Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that Marianne Brown has been elected to the VMware board of directors.



Brown brings extensive financial expertise to VMware’s board of directors, having served in executive financial technology and operations roles throughout her career, as well as her current role on the board of Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Brown has served in the role of Corporate Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Financial Solutions segment of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), since January 2018. Prior to that, Brown was Chief Operating Officer, Institutional and Wholesale Business of FIS since December 2015, when FIS acquired SunGard Financial Systems LLC, where she was Chief Operating Officer from February 2014. From 2006 to 2014, Brown was President and Chief Executive Officer of Omgeo, and from 2005 to 2006 she was Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Industry Automation Corporation (SIAC). Prior to joining SIAC, Brown spent 26 years with Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), in various positions of increasing responsibility in areas including customer service, account management and sales, operations, technology, and development.

“We are thrilled to have Marianne join the VMware board of directors,” said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “Marianne is an experienced board member bringing a tremendous amount of expertise in finance operations. We look forward to her making our board even better and partnering with the executive team for the incredible opportunities the company has in front of it.”

