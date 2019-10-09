Samakuva relinquishes UNITA leadership

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - Isaías Samakuva, the current president of the country’s largest opposition party, UNITA, assured last Tuesday in Luanda that he will leave the leadership of the party after its 13th Ordinary Congress set for 13 to 15 November this year, in Luanda, in which the next president of the party will be elected.,

The politician made this statement during a press conference in which he reminded that he is leaving the leadership of UNITA after 16 years at the helm of this party, assuring that he will continue his political career, perhaps by taking his parliamentary seat.

He stressed that he shall be fighting for the dignity of disadvantaged people, as well as defend the Muangai Project (the party’s foundation manifesto) for a better Angola.

“I will not abandon the political life, neither the people”, he said.

Samakuva does not deny the possibility of running for president in the country’s next elections set for 2022, in case the party so decides in its coming ordinary congress.

The leader of the opposition said that he does not support any of the five candidates to the party’s top seat. He revealed, however, that he is considering running to be a mayor at the 2020 municipal elections.

The submission of candidacies to UNITA's leadership ended last Monday.

The candidates are Abílio Kamalata Numa, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, Alcides Sakala, José Pedro Kachiungo and Raúl Danda.

The 13th Ordinary Congress is to happen under the motto “Patriotism, Cohesion and Citizenship”.

