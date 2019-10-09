Contact Lenses Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Contact Lenses Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled "Contact Lenses Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Contact Lenses Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contact Lenses Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Contact Lenses market. This report focused on Contact Lenses market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Contact Lenses Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Contact Lenses (CLs) are lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson &Johnson Vision Care

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

Hydron

Weicon

Bescon

NEO Vision

Clearlab

Oculus

Camax

Seed

Hoya Corp

Market Overview

A thin lens that is placed directly on the surface of the eye either for aesthetic or cosmetic purposes is called a contact lens. Contact lenses can also be worn for optical or functional reasons. They are better suited for outdoor activities and some sports than spectacles due to them no collecting perspiration or different types of moisture that can range from condensation to rain and others. While wearing spectacles one of the major problems faced is that the peripheral vision of the person is restricted leading to a fixed field of view while contact lenses can eliminate this problem and also increase the comfort of the user.

Contact lenses are mainly of two types, corrective lenses, and non-corrective lenses. Corrective lenses are used to treat a wide range of medical conditions of the eye that can be either farsightedness, nearsightedness or both the conditions together known as astigmatism. Decorative lenses also called non-corrective lenses are mainly used to change the appearance of the eye or more specifically its colour. They can be used to temporarily alter the colour of the eyes for theatre, cosmetics or in the fashion industry.

The report published on the world contact lenses market counts the end industries and the product types in major regions around the world while also introducing the product types and regions. For key vendors from around the world, from the year 2015 to the year 2017 the market volume and market share are included to provide a better idea about the global market. Also, the global market profile and the vendor dynamics are included in the report to give both individuals and organizations interested in the contact lenses market a better idea and an introduction to it.

Market Segmentation

The global contact lenses market can be divided into different market segments on the basis of the different types of contact lenses available in the market as well as the different applications that they can be used for.

Market split on the basis of the type:

• Rigid Contact Lenses: They provide a clearer vision and are resistant to deposit collection while also being more durable.

• Soft Contact Lenses: They are made of plastic that is soft and flexible and allows oxygen to pass through it and reach the cornea.

• Hybrid Contact Lenses: They have characteristics of both of the above types of lenses.

Market split on the basis of application: Depending on the application of the various types of contact lenses in different industries they can be categorized as:

• Corrective Lenses

• Therapeutic Lenses

• Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Regional Overview

The report published on the world contact lenses market focuses on key regions around the world which include Africa, the Middle East, South America, Europe, and North America. Certain key countries that are included in the report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Brazil, Spain. Russia, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The global market share for the contact lenses market for the above regions along with the regional analysis is carried out and tabulated. The global market from the year 2018 to the year 2023 is forecast on the basis of the type of product being sold, the regions as well as the different applications that the different types of lenses can be used for.

