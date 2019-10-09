Global 3D Printing Market Review and Forecast 2018-2024 - Important New Product Developments, Partnerships & Agreements

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Scope



The report addresses trends in 3D printing technology and the global market for the most promising 3D printing technology applications during the period from 2018 through 2024, including:

Systems

Powder bed fusion

Vat photopolymerization

Material extrusion

Jetting

Directed energy deposition

Laminated object manufacturing

Other processes.

Software



Materials

Plastics and polymers.

Ceramics.

Metals.

Others (e.g., wax, graphene, bio-ink).

Services

Printing.

Maintenance.

Training.

Consulting.

The Report Includes:

27 data tables and 16 additional tables

Brief overview of the three-dimensional (3D) printing technologies and their corresponding global markets

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Identification of 3D printing technologies with the greatest commercial potential in the industry during the forecast period

Evaluation of competitive landscape and market strategies, trends in product launch, market share analysis and financial statistics

Information on the recent market trends in overall 3D printing market and its four components: 3D printers, 3D printing services, software and printing materials

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Align Technology, Autodesk, Inc., B9creations Llc, Basf Se, Concept Laser, Evonik Industries Ag, Makergear Llc, Microjet Technologies, Printerinks Europe Ltd., Solidscape, Inc., Tethon 3D, Ultimaker B.V., and Weistek

Reasons for Doing This Study



This report is an update of an earlier report published in 2018. The 3D printing market is growing and diversifying at such a rapid pace that the market forecasts in 2018 report were already becoming dated at the time this report was prepared in late 2019. In addition, there have been important new product developments, partnerships and agreements. For all these reasons, the publisher considers this to be an opportune time to prepare an up-to-date version of the report.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 3D Printing: Market Overview

Definition

Basic Principles

History of 3D Printing

Advantages and Limitations of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing

Advantages

Limitations and Challenges

3D Printing End Users and Applications

End Users

Applications

Global Market Size and Composition, 2018-2024

Global Market by Type of Product/Service

Global Market by Type of End User

Global Market by Type of Application

Global Market by Region

Chapter 4 Global Market for 3D Printing Systems

Basic Principles

Commercial/Industrial versus Desktop/Consumer Printers

Commercial/Industrial 3D Printers

Desktop/Consumer 3D Printers

Markets

Technologies

Powder Bed Fusion

VAT Photopolymerization

Material Extrusion

Three-Dimensional Inkjet Printing/Jetting

Directed Energy Deposition

Sheet Lamination

Other Emerging Technologies

Vendors

Markets

Chapter 5 Global Market for 3D Printing Services

Introduction

Service Types

On-Demand Manufacturing

Other Service Types

Providers

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Global Market for 3D Printing Software

Introduction

Three-Dimensional Printing Software Types

Providers

Three-Dimensional Printing Software Market

Chapter 7 Global Market for 3D Printing Material

Introduction

Materials

Plastics and Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Other Materials

Edible Substances

Wood

Glass

Sandstone

Pharmaceutical Precursors

Manufacturing Technologies

Vendors

Market by Material Type

Chapter 8 Regional Markets

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 9 Patent Review/ Recent Developments

Patents

Other Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Medical and Dental 3D Printing Applications

3D Printing Materials

Metal 3D Printing

3D Software

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



