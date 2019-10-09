Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Worth $10.35 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to reach $10.35 billion by 2025.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a combination of technologies that are used to determine the sequence of nucleotides in a given DNA sample. These technologies enable sequencing of DNA or RNA in a shorter time as compared to Sanger sequencing technology, which is limited to sequencing short DNA pairs and produce low quality results. The technological advancements in sequencing procedures, surge in genome mapping programs, and increase in NGS technology-based drug discovery platforms are some of the key factors driving a steady growth in the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) market.

In recent years, the cost of sequencing has declined exponentially. This has boosted the number of genome related projects, and has led to a greater adoption of NGS technologies across the globe. According to National Genome Research Institute, the cost per genome sequencing was $100 million in 2001, which reduced to $800,000 in 2008, which further reduced to ~$1,200 in 2019. As a result, genomics is widely being used to deliver advances in disease detection and therapeutics. This plummeting cost of sequencing has enabled governments to use genomic analysis as a major part of disease diagnosis and in development of personalized medicine. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute (U.S.), in the U.S. Cancer Moonshot initiative was launched in 2016 aimed to accelerate cancer research, prevention, and screening.

The next-generation sequencing market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025– by product type, sequencing type, technology, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional level.

Based on product type, the overall next-generation sequencing market is segmented into consumables, NGS platforms/instruments, software, and services. In 2019, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall next-generation sequencing market and is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to growing number of sequencing procedures being performed globally and recurrent use of consumables in the sequencing procedures.

Based on sequencing type, the overall next-generation sequencing market is categorized into Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Targeted Sequencing, and others. The targeted sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall NGS market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to higher sensitivity of technique to call variants, low sequencing costs as compared to other sequencing technologies, and generation of manageable data volumes with reliable results.

On the basis of technology, the overall NGS market is segmented into Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion-Semiconductor Sequencing, Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT), Sequencing by Ligation (SBL), Nanopore sequencing, and others. In 2019, Sequencing by Synthesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall next-generation sequencing market, and is slated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. High accuracy in DNA sequencing by SBS, highest yield of error free throughput, and growing incorporation of this technology in NGS products have led to a greater share of SBS technology in the next-generation sequencing market.

The global next-generation sequencing market is further categorized on the basis of application areas, such as, clinical (oncology, reproductive health diagnostics, cardiovascular) and research (drug discovery, agriculture & animal research). The clinical applications segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall NGS market in 2019, and it is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising incidence of cancer, growing prevalence of genetic disorders in infants, and use of NGS technology in diagnostic procedures to make better clinical decisions.

Based on end user, the overall NGS market is sub-segmented into clinical diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and others. The clinical diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall next generation sequencing market in 2019, and is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing volume of diagnostic procedures performed in the clinical diagnostic laboratories, growing number of samples outsourced by academic & research laboratories and hospitals & clinics to clinical diagnostic laboratories, growing adoption of advanced next-generation sequencing products, and increasing adoption of genetic analysis in the clinical diagnosis to provide tailored treatments for patients.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The next-generation sequencing market has witnessed a number of product launches in recent years. For instance, in April 2019, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. launched Sequel II System with SMRT Cell 8M, instrument control software, and the SMRT Link software package to reduce sequencing project costs and timelines as compared to the previous Sequel system. Similarly, in January 2018, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) launched iSeq 100 sequencing system, which offers exceptional data accuracy, at a low capital cost.

The global next-generation sequencing market is highly consolidated market with major players, such as, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), 10X Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), GenapSys, Inc. (U.S.), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), PierianDx (U.S.), and BGI Genomics (China) operating effectively in the global market.

Scope of the Report:

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Type

Consumables Sample Preparation Consumables DNA Fragmentation & Amplification Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Quality Control Other Consumables

(Note: Other consumables include vials, pipettes, containers, trays, tubes, and more)



NGS Platforms/Instruments Illumina NGS Platforms/Instruments MiSeq Series NextSeq MiniSeq NovaSeq iSeq Thermo Fisher Scientific NGS Platforms/Instruments Ion PGM Ion Proton Ion S5 & S5XL Pacific Biosciences NGS Platforms/Instruments PacBio RS II Sequel systems Oxford Nanopore NGS Platforms/Instruments Others

(Note: Other instruments used during NGS include PCR systems, automated liquid handling systems, electrophoresis devices, library preparation devices, and more)



Software

Services

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Sequencing Type

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Others

(Note: Other sequencing approaches include RNA sequencing, de-novo sequencing, degradome sequencing, miRNA sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing)

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Others

(Note: Other sequencing technologies include Polony sequencing, pyrosequencing, DNA nanoball sequencing, and true Single Molecule Sequencing (tSMS))

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Application

Clinical Application Oncology Reproductive Health Diagnostics Non-Invasive Pre-natal Testing Carrier Screening In-Vitro fertilization Newborn Screening Cardiovascular Others

(Note: Other clinical applications include detection of genetic aberrations in neurological disorders, rare diseases, metabolic and immune disorders, and food borne illness)



Research Application Drug Discovery Agriculture & Animal Research Others

(Note: Other research applications include food microbiology, microbiota analysis in beverage industry, and environmental studies)



Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by End User

Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

(Note: Other end-users include forensic departments, food companies, and hospitals)

Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC (RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

