Condom Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, INDIA, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Condom Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Condom Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Condom Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Condom is a sheath-shaped barrier device that may be used during sexual intercourse to reduce the probability of pregnancy and spreading sexually transmitted infections (STIs/STDs) such as HIV/AIDS. It is rolled onto an erect penis before intercourse and blocks ejaculated semen from entering the body of a sexual partner. Condoms are also used during fellatio and for collection of semen for use in infertility treatment. In the modern age, condoms are most often made from latex, but some are made from other materials such as polyurethane, polyisoprene, or lamb intestine.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Durex

Okamoto

Trojan

Ansell

Sagami

Gulin Latex

NOX

Market overview

The condom market has been on the rise ever since. Condoms reduce the possibility of the spread of HIV/AIDS and other forms of STDs. It is also used to avoid unwanted pregnancies by blocking the ejaculated semen from entering the partners’ body. Condoms are cheap and convenient to use. The rise in the adoption rates of contraceptive products is boosting up the condom market. The rise in urbanization, coupled with the attractive packaging style and innovative condom designs are also boosting the growth market for condoms.

The promotion of the concept of safe sex using condoms in various social media platforms is increasing the sale of condoms via online channels. The condom market was never out of business. It just has increased in the past few years due to the awareness amongst people, when it comes to having a safe and healthy sexual intercourse. Both the male and female condom market sales are rising thereby increasing the scope of the growth of the condom industry. The effectiveness rate of condoms has increased with the passing years.

With the building awareness and understanding of condoms, the condom industry is also more able to sell its products by showing advertisements on different social media platforms and changed the mindset of the population. The report here forecasts and includes the status of the industries in providing latex made and other suitable types of condoms that are being used by customers worldwide. Meanwhile, the report gives an insight on the end-user and types of market segments in the condom industry as mentioned below:

Market Segmentation

The global condom market offers a range of products including latex and non-latex condoms via drug stores, online retail stores, and other distribution channels. The growing awareness through government initiatives have promoted the use of condoms, avoiding many unnecessary problems arising due to it. The condom market can be differentiated as the latex type and the non- latex type, depending on the choice of the consumers. The companies have provided with the application of condoms ranging from different age groups like under 25 age, 25-34 age, 35-49 age, and above 50 age group. The e-commerce platform for consumers is set to grow in the coming years, which will expand the condom market.

Regional Overview

Analysts in the global condom market describe the size of the market as mind boggling. Regions like North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East have been rising hubs for the condom industry. Large manufacturers have tied up with government organizations or non- profit organizations to increase the productivity cum awareness of the use of condoms by the larger population. Today in the US, almost 450 million condoms are sold each year. The major regions of the world are contributing a lot in enlarging the scope of the condom industry. Still, the availability of condoms is less in some countries.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

.....

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 Durex

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Okamoto

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Trojan

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Ansell

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 Sagami

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Gulin Latex

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 NOX

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Continued....

