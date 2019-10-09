Commercial Water Purifiers Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Commercial Water Purifiers Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Commercial Water Purifiers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Commercial Water Purifiers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

The process of removing certain contaminants like gases, suspended solids, biological contaminants and/or undesirable chemicals from water in order to render it fit for different purposes is called water purification. Devices that purify water on a commercial scale are called commercial water purifiers. Water is most commonly purified to make it fit for human consumption but it can be done for a variety of other purposes like chemical, industrial or medical applications. The methods used to purify water can range from physical and chemical processes to either biological processes or even the use of electromagnetic radiation in the form of UV (ultraviolet) light.

Commercial water purifiers can reduce both the concentration of dissolved matter as well as the concentration of particulate matter. These can include fungi, viruses, algae, bacteria, parasites, and other suspended particles. These different contaminants can come from a variety of sources and vary from area to area and vary in concentration over different periods of time. Different methods can be used to purify water depending on the application of the purified water. Five of the most commonly used methods include distillation, deionisation, photo-oxidation, filtration, and reverse osmosis.

The report published on the world commercial water purifiers market includes the forecast of major global regions and the market status while segmenting it on the basis of product types and the applications in major regions around the world. Vendor profiles and market shares of key vendors in the global market are included in the report. An overview of consumption as well as the professional needs of the industry is comprehensively studied. The revenue for key vendors around the globe from the year 2015 to the year 2017 is analyzed and tabulated in the report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Selecto

Pentair

Canature

Brita

BWT

Fairey

Media

Ozner

Litree

Market Segmentation

The world commercial water purifiers market can be divided into different market segments on the basis of the type of purification method being used as well as the various applications that the purified water is used for.

Market split on the basis of type:

• Activated carbon filters: Most effective to remove chlorine and other particles.

• UV technology: Best to remove harmful pathogens from water

• Reverse Osmosis: Removes lead from water and frees people from certain diseases.

• Chemical Based: Chloramine and other chlorine-like chemicals are used to purify drinking water.

Market split on the basis of application:

• Restaurant

• Hostel

• Offices

• Other Public Places

Regional Analysis

The world commercial water purifiers market can be split into different segments based on the region covered that include North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The market growth for each region, as well as the regional market growth for key regions around the world, are included in the report. From the year 2018 to the year 2023 the market is forecast based on the various types of commercial water purifiers sold, the applications that the water purifiers can be used for and on the basis of the regions that the products are sold in. Key manufacturers from regions around the world are included and their sales methods are comprehensively analyzed.

