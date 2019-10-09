International network launching in London to encourage authentic female leadership and professional progress

A launch event will be held to celebrate the international launch of WomanID on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House.

LONDON, MAYFAIR, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An international launch event will be held to celebrate the launch of WomanID to the English language market on Thursday, 10 October 2019, at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House.

Research by WomanID, which has already supported hundreds of women in Russia since its establishment in early 2019, has found that fear of both success and failure can trap women in a 'cycle of average.' It has also found that mimicking traditionally male styles of leadership only gets women so far, and can leave them feeling unfulfilled.

Tomorrow WomanID launches its international network from London, with the ambition of helping women develop the skills they need to be authentic and successful leaders, defining and achieving success on their own terms. The online platform and community have a unique focus on coaching and mentoring any woman to develop her own ID, and in the process learn the skills – such as soft skills and navigating the digital world – that are necessary to enable her personal and professional progress in a market that is constantly changing.

The theme of the WomanID launch event is “Breaking the cycle of average: Unique ID for Success – Sharing and investigating future skills of the workplace”. Within this theme lies three sub-themes which focus on creativity, networking and the power of social media, and digitalisation. These are some of the issues that will be addressed by notable keynote speakers and panellists, from Britain, Italy, Russia, and other European countries.

The international launch event will be hosted by Ekaterina Kozinchenko, the founder of WomanID, who will outline the various offerings and specialities of her mentoring and coaching platform. Participation at the event is invitation only. However, audiences across the world are welcome to join over an online link provided on the website.

Commenting on the event, Ekaterina Kozinchenko said: “I am delighted to host the WomanID launch event in London. Our aim is to bring together some fifty experts and professionals from the worlds of business, education, and social media to tackle critical challenges standing in the way of women’s career progression and ascent to the top of any firm.”

